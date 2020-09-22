Natasha Lyonne, Alia Shawkat Team to Develop Amazon Series (EXCLUSIVE)

Natasha Lyonne and Alia Shawkat are growing a half-hour collection at Amazon, Selection has realized completely.

Titled “Desert Individuals,” the collection follows a household of Iraqi immigrants who run a gentleman’s membership in Palm Springs. Shawkat will star because the mother and father’ grownup daughter in LA who’s coming to phrases together with her sexuality and identification as a primary technology American.

Shawkat and Lyonne co-created the collection. Shawkat will write, whereas each she and Lyonne can even function govt producers together with Maya Rudolph, Danielle Renfrew Behrens, and Dianne McGunigle. Lyonne, Rudolph and Renfrew Behrens are govt producing beneath their Animal Photos banner, which is presently beneath a first-look deal at Amazon.

Ought to the challenge transfer ahead, it might mark Shawkat’s first collection writing credit score. She beforehand wrote the 2018 characteristic “Duck Butter,” during which she additionally starred. As an actress, she is thought for her position in “Arrested Improvement” and her starring position in “Search Celebration.” Her different TV credit embody the upcoming FX collection “The Outdated Man,” “Clear,” and “Drunk Historical past.”

Lyonne and Animal Photos are additionally presently growing the animated comedy “The Hospital” at Amazon. Lyonne additionally not too long ago co-created and starred within the critically-acclaimed Netflix comedy “Russian Doll.” The present earned her three Emmy nominations — greatest actress in a comedy, greatest writing for a comedy collection, and greatest comedy collection as an govt producer. She is presently prepping Season 2 of that present. Lyonne’s well-known performing roles embody “Orange Is the New Black,” for which she earned an Emmy nomination in 2014, in addition to movies like “Slums of Beverly Hills” and “However I’m a Cheerleader.”

