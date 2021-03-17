Natasha Lyonne, Rian Johnson Team for Peacock Mystery Series

Natasha Lyonne will star in a thriller collection for Peacock that hails from Rian Johnson.

Johnson will function author, director and government producer on the one-hour collection, which is titled “Poker Face,” with Lyonne government producing along with starring. Peacock has ordered 10 episodes.

“I’m very excited to dig into the kind of enjoyable, character pushed, case-of-the-week thriller goodness I grew up watching,” Johnson stated. “It’s my pleased place. Having Natasha as a accomplice in crime is a dream, and we’ve discovered the proper dwelling at Peacock.”

Johnson government produces by way of T-Avenue Productions together with Ram Bergman and Nena Rodrigue. Lyonne government produces underneath the Animal Footage banner with Maya Rudolph and Danielle Renfrew Behrens co-executive producing. MRC Tv will produce. MRC is a minority investor in T-Avenue.

The present will mark Johnson’s first foray into writing a tv collection. He has beforehand directed episodes of “Breaking Unhealthy” and “Terrierrs.” He’s primarily recognized for his characteristic work, comparable to his Oscar-nominated screenplay for “Knives Out,” a movie he additionally directed. He has additionally written and directed movies like “Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Final Jedi,” “Brick,” and “Looper.” He and T-Avenue are additionally producing the ““Three Physique Downside” collection presently within the works at Netflix.

T-Avenue is repped by CAA and legal professional Stephen Clark.

“Rian Johnson’s distinct sensibility and expertise for telling edge-of-your-seat mysteries is a large reward for Peacock, and we are able to’t wait for audiences to delve into every case,” stated Lisa Katz, president of scripted content material for NBCUniversal Tv and Streaming. “Paired with the appearing genius of Natasha Lyonne, this collection shall be entertaining and addictive.”

Lyonne co-created, stars in, and government produces the Netflix collection “Russian Doll,” which just lately started manufacturing on Season 2. The present earned 13 Emmy nominations for its first season, together with one for finest actress in a comedy for Lyonne. The present was additionally nominated for finest comedy collection. Lyonne is thought for her roles in exhibits like “Orange Is the New Black” at Netflix and presently be seen within the characteristic “United Said vs Billie Vacation.” Animal Footage additionally has quite a few initiatives within the works, together with each the animated sci-fi collection “The Hospital” and the live-action collection “Desert Folks,” each at Amazon.

Lyonne is repped by WME, 3Arts, ID PR, and Schreck Rose.

“Rian is a gifted author and director who attracts you in together with his distinctive method to thriller and we’re so proud to accomplice with him, and Ram, and to have Natasha Lyonne as our lead, and land this phenomenal present at Peacock with a gifted crew,” stated MRC Tv president Elise Henderson.

MRC’s present TV slate consists of hit exhibits like “Ozark” at Netflix and “The Nice” at Hulu, in addition to upcoming exhibits like Apple’s “The Shrink Subsequent Door” and “The Terminal Record” at Amazon.