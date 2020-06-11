Natasia Demetriou on What We Do in the Shadows season 2 and working with Mark Hamill

Based mostly on Taika Waititi and Jemaine Clement’s hit film of the identical title, vampire sitcom What We Do in the Shadows has been resurrected for a second sequence, with the gang of buffoonish bloodsuckers Nandor, Laszlo, Nadja and Colin Robinson (in addition to acquainted Guillérmo) again for extra enjoyable in present-day New York.

Forward of the present’s return to BBC Two, we caught up with star Natasia Demetriou (Nadja) to search out out precisely what to anticipate from season two, what it was prefer to work with visitor star Mark Hamill, and precisely what she’s been doing to cross the time in lockdown.

And suffice to say, for the Staten Island vampires the stakes have by no means been greater.

Hello Natasia! Compulsory query – how have you ever been getting on in lockdown?

I’m OK, I’m good. It’s good to be at house in my flat, be compelled to be at house and do all this ‘work’ in inverted commas, with a prime on, and sneakers and socks and completely nothing on my backside half. That may be a pleasure.

However I feel I’m in all probability like everybody – it’s a mix of whole full anxiousness and worry about the world, and then actually loving doing puzzles once more.

For anybody who hasn’t seen it, how would you describe What We Do in the Shadows?

It’s a comedy about European vampires residing in America, utterly… they have been supposed to overcome America, and they bought off the boat and determined to strive and conquer the first place they bought to, which was Staten Island. They’re very thick.

They’re vampires, and they’re nearly good at being vampires. However they’re ineffective at residing in the fashionable world. And it’s principally seeing the trivia and the home lifetime of vampires. And it’s all filmed like an actual documentary. And it’s from the minds of Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi, and there’s nothing they’ll’t do.

We’re heading into season two – something we must always look out for?

You get to know every character extra, and extra about their backstory. They’re all about 600 years previous so that they have these mad backstories, and we get to know extra about that.

Additionally witches get entangled, and there’s a customer from a galaxy far, far-off… oh, and there was an episode we did the place you get to see Nadja and Laszlo’s (Matt Berry) historical past, the place they have been singers. They wrote songs in years passed by, and that was a extremely enjoyable episode to movie.

You simply get to know extra and extra about this world that they stay in, and their home and their relationship. Heaps extra intercourse, tons extra blood. What’s to not like?

You alluded there to working with a sure Jedi Grasp – however what was it prefer to movie with Mark Hamill [who guest stars in the series’ sixth episode as Jim the Vampire]?

Might The 13th Be The Day My “WHAT WE DO IN THE SHADOWS” (@theshadowsfx) Episode Airs On @FXNetworks At 10pm/Japanese TONIGHT- The place I Look Like [SPOILER ALERT]… THIS(!): pic.twitter.com/AiiDc5W8MH — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) Might 13, 2020

Oh, he was simply the sweetest! I sound so sycophantic once I speak about him and Jemaine and Taika, however once more he was similar to a beautiful, actually down-to-earth, actually regular, pretty man. And he was an enormous fan of the present, which is loopy for me! He knew what the present was!

He was like ‘Hey Nadja!’ He’s so well-known, and but he was so pretty! It’s loopy.

You’ve had some wonderful visitor stars on the present earlier than – Tilda Swinton, Wesley Snipes, now Mark Hamill – so what’s it about the present that appeals to individuals, the place they wish to get entangled?

I feel in all probability primary it’s in all probability working with Jemaine and Taika. Individuals are seeing the work they’ve executed over the previous decade and loving it, all the stuff they do is so good. So I feel that could be a huge pull, to get individuals to work with them.

Clearly attending to work with me is a large pull, I do know there’s a number of huge A-listers on the market determined to get screentime with me…

And who doesn’t wish to play a vampire? Who doesn’t wish to come and put fangs on, and a humorous mad costume, and faux to be like a extremely over-the-top bloodsucking monster for a few days? It’s like dress-up.

A vampire comedy is an uncommon prospect – what makes it work, do you assume?

I feel vampires work so effectively in this setting as a result of they’re so dramatic and they take themselves so significantly, and they’re so cloaked in custom and ritual, and mythology.

Anybody who takes themselves very significantly, or is in any manner pompous, or thinks of themselves fairly extremely, as quickly as you pull out one little thread, you discover one little chink…that’s when it’s the funniest. It’s so humorous to see them fail, as a result of they take themselves so significantly and they don’t have a lot of a way of humour about themselves.

So I feel that’s why it’s ripe for comedy. And whereas we’ve seen a number of mockumentaries, it’s positively been used quite a bit, to see a mockumentary the place persons are like crying, and type of flying previous the digicam or levitating, or attempting to eat the digicam crew, I feel provides one other degree to it.

And at last – might you see What We Do in the Shadows persevering with for years and years, and would you be blissful to maintain taking part in Nadja? [Note: after this interview took place, a third season was announced]

Oh sure please! 100 per cent, please please please I’d like to, yeah. Positively it could be wonderful to maintain on going. I don’t see why it couldn’t – however then the truth that there’s a pandemic at the second in all probability means it received’t be filming imminently.

What We Do in the Shadows season two begins on BBC Two at 10pm on Thursday 11 June, and the complete season will obtainable as a field set on BBC iPlayer on the identical evening