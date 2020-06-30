Nate News To Disable Comments On Entertainment News Articles

The Korean internet portal Nate will now even be eradicating the remark characteristic on its leisure articles, following portals Daum and Naver.

On June 30, Nate introduced, “Customers have expressed their issues over the detrimental use of feedback on leisure information articles, that are opposite to the meant constructive use which is displaying help for tv applications or celebrities. Taking these opinions into consideration, Nate News will shut the remark service on leisure information articles beginning on July 7.”

Whereas the remark characteristic will proceed on different sorts of information articles, customers’ remark histories will now be made viewable by everybody. Beforehand, customers may determine whether or not or not they wished their “My Comments” web page to be public.

Different main portal websites Daum and Naver have already suspended the remark operate on their leisure articles following rising issues about the dangerous results of malicious feedback. Kakao’s Daum tentatively disabled the remark characteristic final October and each Daum and the messaging app Kakao Speak eliminated associated searches for individuals. Daum additionally took down the show of realtime trending searches on its website.

In March, Naver tentatively suspended feedback on its leisure information articles and disabled associated search phrases for names, and it later revamped its response emojis to take away the “offended” response on leisure articles.

