Nathan Brown Hired as Ellen DeGeneres Digital Ventures General Manager

Ellen Digital Ventures, the three way partnership between Ellen DeGeneres and Warner Bros., has employed digital-media veteran Nathan Brown as common supervisor.

Brown takes over the GM position at Ellen Digital Ventures after the exit of former common supervisor Michael Riley, who departed EDV final fall after lower than three years to hitch Netflix as VP, world head of editorial and publishing.

Brown brings greater than 20 years of expertise to EDV, together with holding senior roles at Discovery, HuffPost and Complicated Media.

As GM of Ellen Digital Ventures, Brown stories to the management of Warner Bros. Unscripted Tv and the EDV board. He additionally will work in partnership with “The Ellen DeGeneres Present” government producers Mary Connelly, Andy Lassner and Derek Westervelt.

Brown is chargeable for heading technique and administration of DeGeneres’ digital enterprise with full monetary accountability. He oversees all owned-and-operated properties, together with the Ellentube video platform, as properly as EDV’s digital content material studio, its video games unit and DeGeneres’ social media presence. Moreover, Brown is tasked with growing EDV’s podcasting and experiential enterprise initiatives and dealing with the corporate’s e-commerce crew to increase DeGeneres’ merchandise enterprise.

“We spent a while searching for the correct mix of digital management, creativity, folks administration and an understanding of his massively necessary platform and the Ellen model,” Mike Darnell, president of Warner Bros. Unscripted Tv, stated in asserting Brown’s rent. “From the primary assembly, Nathan hit all of these marks and blew us away along with his sheer ardour and pleasure. We look ahead to this subsequent profitable chapter for EDV.”

Brown commented, “I’ve admired EDV for years as they’ve methodically constructed probably the most profitable digital media manufacturers within the business. I look ahead to sharing my information and expertise to additional develop their already spectacular presence, revolutionary content material, and immensely gifted crew within the digital area.”

Most just lately, Brown was co-founder and CEO of Tomorrow By no means Is aware of, a AR/VR content material, analysis, and expertise startup, the place he executive-produced initiatives premiering at movie festivals worldwide, together with Tribeca Movie Pageant, Venice Biennale and Sundance Movie Pageant. Moreover, he served as chief enterprise officer cell leisure and experiential studio Tactic.

Previous to TNK and Tactic, Brown was president of Discovery Digital Networks’ Seeker, the place he helped lead the merger of Discovery Digital Networks with Thrillist, the Dodo, and NowThis Media to type Group 9 Media. He additionally led Discovery’s virtual-reality platform and studio. Earlier than that, he was GM and SVP of video on the Huffington Put up (when it was a part of AOL) and was the founding GM of video and TV for Complicated Media, which was acquired by Verizon and Hearst. Earlier in his profession, Brown co-founded Rehab Media, a movie firm producing short- and long-form movies, branded leisure, commercials, music movies and documentaries.

Ellen Digital Ventures was shaped by DeGeneres and Warner Bros. in 2014.