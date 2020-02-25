Nathan Fillion’s The Rookie Can Thank American Idol For Midseason Premiere Ratings

Depart a Remark
The Rookie spent almost three months on hiatus after a cliffhanger that left Officer Chen’s destiny in query, and the February 23 midseason premiere’s return was much-hyped with the tease that Chen had been buried alive. Due to Season 18 of American Idol, extra folks than standard tuned in to see Nathan Fillion’s John Nolan and Co. race to try to save her. Sure, The Rookie hit season highs with its newest episode.
Presently in its second season on ABC, Selection studies The Rookie hit a season excessive in each scores and viewership at 10 p.m. ET following American Idol on February 23. The 0.eight score in the important thing 18-49 age demographic beats the earlier Season 2 better of 0.7. As for the viewers measurement, the midseason premiere attracted a powerful 4.9 million, simply beating the earlier Season 2 better of 4.1.
The Rookie had already proved itself a winner in delayed viewership, however this post-American Idol enhance means that it may begin attracting a dwell viewers extra recurrently if the Idol viewers stick round after every episode to look at Nathan Fillion work for the LAPD this time. And hey, perhaps the upcoming look of Pete Davidson in an sudden function will appeal to viewers! In fact, American Idol itself was an even bigger hit in each scores and viewership.
Airing at eight p.m. ET on February 23, American Idol gained a score of 1.Four within the 18-49 demo, with a powerful 7.5 million to associate with it. These numbers are down from the earlier week, which had been a 1.5 score and eight million viewers. That mentioned, the earlier week was additionally the Season 18 premiere, and premieres usually do higher than common season episodes.
By that logic, Rookie followers might need to anticipate the scores and viewership to drop following the midseason premiere, even accounting for the post-American Idol time slot. ABC did not maintain again on selling the February 23 broadcast because the midseason premiere, and the trailers for the episode did not maintain again on teasing Chen’s potential dying after being buried alive. In fact a “buried alive” plot goes to be a ratings-grabber!
Nonetheless, The Rookie hitting season highs with its first episode of 2020 is an efficient signal, and a buried alive plot could possibly be a stable hook to newcomers who caught round after American Idol. Contemplating that The Rookie (very like one other community drama airing within the 10 p.m. time slot) airs late and Rookie‘s historical past with post-live numbers, the percentages of delayed viewership persevering with to impress are fairly good.
The weekly numbers for The Rookie ought to be attention-grabbing to regulate because the second season progresses. American Idol itself was down from the earlier 12 months with its season premiere on February 16 (and had a much-hyped twist of its personal on February 23), however the long-running (albeit on two completely different networks with a protracted break in between) musical competitors collection and the police procedural drama aren’t precisely in the identical class. Solely time will inform how a lot Idol will or won’t proceed serving to The Rookie transferring ahead.
For now, you’ll be able to catch new episodes of The Rookie on Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on ABC. For some extra viewing choices now and within the not-too-distant future, try our 2020 winter and spring premiere schedule.
