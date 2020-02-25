Nathan Fillion’s The Rookie Can Thank American Idol For Midseason Premiere Ratings

The weekly numbers for The Rookie ought to be attention-grabbing to regulate because the second season progresses. American Idol itself was down from the earlier 12 months with its season premiere on February 16 (and had a much-hyped twist of its personal on February 23), however the long-running (albeit on two completely different networks with a protracted break in between) musical competitors collection and the police procedural drama aren’t precisely in the identical class. Solely time will inform how a lot Idol will or won’t proceed serving to The Rookie transferring ahead.