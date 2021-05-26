Nathaniel Cruz (Mang Tani) Wiki, Biography, Age, Spouse, Pictures

By
Kim Diaz
-
0

Nathaniel Cruz Biography

Title Nathaniel Cruz
Actual Title Nathaniel Cruz
Nickname Nathaniel, Mang Tani
Occupation Metrologist
Date of Start 22 February 1960
Age 61 (as of 2021)
Zodiac signal But to be up to date
Circle of relatives Father: But to be up to date
Mom: But to be up to date
Marital Standing But to be up to date
Affairs/Girlfriends But to be up to date
Spouse Gloria Cruz
Youngsters But to be up to date
Faith But to be up to date
Tutorial Qualification Graduate
Faculty But to be up to date
School De Los angeles Salle Araneta College
Leisure pursuits Studying Books, Writing
Start Position Philippines
Fatherland Philippines
Present Town Philippines
Nationality Filipino

Nathaniel Cruz’s Reliable Social Profiles

fb.com/MangTaniCruz

Twitter: But to be up to date

instagram.com/mangtanicruz

Take a look at the newest pictures of Nathaniel Mang Tani Cruz,

Nathaniel Cruz

Nathaniel Cruz
Nathaniel Cruz
Nathaniel Cruz
Nathaniel Cruz
Nathaniel Cruz
Nathaniel Cruz
Nathaniel Cruz
Nathaniel Cruz
Nathaniel Cruz

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here