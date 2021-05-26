Nathaniel Cruz (Mang Tani) Wiki, Biography, Age, Spouse, Pictures

Nathaniel Cruz Biography
|Title
|Nathaniel Cruz
|Actual Title
|Nathaniel Cruz
|Nickname
|Nathaniel, Mang Tani
|Occupation
|Metrologist
|Date of Start
|22 February 1960
|Age
|61 (as of 2021)
|Zodiac signal
|But to be up to date
|Circle of relatives
|Father: But to be up to date
Mom: But to be up to date
|Marital Standing
|But to be up to date
|Affairs/Girlfriends
|But to be up to date
|Spouse
|Gloria Cruz
|Youngsters
|But to be up to date
|Faith
|But to be up to date
|Tutorial Qualification
|Graduate
|Faculty
|But to be up to date
|School
|De Los angeles Salle Araneta College
|Leisure pursuits
|Studying Books, Writing
|Start Position
|Philippines
|Fatherland
|Philippines
|Present Town
|Philippines
|Nationality
|Filipino
Nathaniel Cruz’s Reliable Social Profiles
fb.com/MangTaniCruz
Twitter: But to be up to date
instagram.com/mangtanicruz
Take a look at the newest pictures of Nathaniel Mang Tani Cruz,