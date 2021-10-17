Nation bombs had been thrown at other people after idol immersion in Bengal, automobile rammed into procession in Madhya Pradesh

New Delhi: In West Bengal, country-made bombs had been thrown at other people after idol immersion. The anarchists concerned on this act ransacked some cars after throwing bombs. Some other people have suffered minor accidents within the incident. On the identical time, there was once chaos all through idol immersion in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. A automobile driving force attempted to mount the automobile at the other people concerned within the procession and the automobile rammed into the gang.Additionally Learn – Assaults on Hindu Temples in Bangladesh: ISKCON appeals to PM Modi, mentioned – ship delegation to Bangladesh to prevent the violence

The primary incident is from Annapurna space of ​​Durgapur in West Bengal. Right here other people had been returning after Durga idol immersion, when country-made bombs had been thrown on the crowd. The anarchists additionally vandalized cars. And fled. ACP (East) Dhrujyoti Mukherjee mentioned, “Some other people have suffered minor accidents within the incident. We’re looking to establish the attackers.” Additionally Learn – Bangladesh: Temples attacked all through Durga Puja, 3 killed; Paramilitary forces deployed in 22 districts

West Bengal: A bunch of other people hurled crude bombs and vandalised cars after immersion of Goddess Durga idol in Annapurna space of Durgapur the day before today “Some other people have sustained minor accidents. We’re looking to establish the attackers,” mentioned ACP (East) Dhrubjyoti Mukherjee percent.twitter.com/T8RPpf889b – ANI (@ANI) October 17, 2021

Additionally Learn – Murti Visarjan Par Rok: Ban on idol immersion in Delhi, the rationale given within the tenet

The second one incident is from Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh. Idol immersion was once happening in Bajaria police station space of ​​Bhopal. All the way through this, an individual rammed the automobile into the gang. Two other people had been injured within the automobile collision. Police say that investigation is on and the accused will probably be stuck.

#WATCH Two other people had been injured after a automobile rammed into other people all through Durga idol immersion procession in Bhopal’s Bajaria police station space the day before today. Police mentioned the automobile driving force will probably be nabbed.#MadhyaPradesh percent.twitter.com/rEOBSbrkGW – ANI (@ANI) October 17, 2021

A couple of days again, every other such incident had come to the fore. A automobile beaten other people all through a procession in Jashpur space of ​​Chhattisgarh. There was once additionally lack of existence and belongings on this incident. A scary video of this incident had surfaced.