Nation Singer Aaron Lewis Disses Libs, Bruce Springsteen In New Patriotic Music

Nation singer Aaron Lewis launched a brand new unmarried on Friday that he devoted to “the entire patriots.”

Launched simply in time for the Fourth of July vacation, the 49-year-old former Staind frontman hints at his discontent with The us’s management and slams left-wing activists who’ve disrespected the rustic’s flag and demolished statues.

“Am I the one one right here this night / Shakin’ my head / And thinkin’ one thing ain’t proper? / Is it simply me / Am I dropping my thoughts / Am I status at the edge / Of the tip of time?” Lewis’ unmarried starts.

“Am I the one one / Willin’ to combat / For my love / Of the crimson and white / And the blue / Burnin’ at the floor / Any other statue comin’ down,” the crooner continues.

“This one’s for the entire patriots,” Lewis tweeted on Friday to announce the only’s free up.

At one level within the four-and-a-half-minute track, Lewis rips Bruce Springsteen.

“Am I the one one / Who quits singin’ alongside / Everytime they play a Springsteen track,” Lewis sings.

Springsteen, 71, made headlines closing November for pronouncing he’d be “at the subsequent aircraft” to Australia if former President Donald Trump gained the 2020 election.

“If Trump is re-elected – which he is probably not; I’m predicting at the moment he’s gonna lose – if by means of some happenstance he must be, I’ll see you at the subsequent aircraft,” Springsteen mentioned in a digital interview with the Australian press on the time.

Lewis is understood for being a founding member of the rock band Staind. Again in March, the vocalist printed to Eddie Trunk on his SiriusXM display “Trunk Country” that the crowd is operating on an album they hope to free up this 12 months, by means of Blabbermouth. Remaining month, he carried out “Am I the Simplest One” for a crowd in Virginia. Mins prior to the track started, he described himself as a “49-year-old father of 3” who has been “staring at an excessively small handful of other folks ruin the rustic.”

Lewis then ripped President Biden and blamed “each racist regulation that’s ever been put into position” on “Democrats.”