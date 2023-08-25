National Cinema Day Will Be Back In 2023, And Movie Tickets Will Cost $4 At The Theater:

The second annual National Cinema Day is on Sunday, August 27. It is put on by The Cinema Foundation, a non-profit part of the National Association of Theatre Owners. Many movie houses will offer $4 movie tickets on that day.

On National Cinema Day last year, tickets were only $3, but $4 plus tax for a show is still a good deal. Here’s where you are able to locate those $4 tickets, which must be bought ahead of time for Sunday showings.

On August 27, You Are Able To Go To The Theater And See A Movie For Only $4:

In a release, the National Cinema Foundation said, “Building on the unprecedented success of last year’s first National Cinema Day, the Cinema Foundation is calling upon movie fans across the country to come together for a national day to celebrate the magic of movies on the big screen.”

“The 2nd annual National Cinema Day celebrates how movies can bring people together, and all movies in all formats will cost no more than $4 at participating U.S. theaters.”

On National Cinema Day, How Many Cinemas Will Take Part?

The Cinema Foundation, a non-profit that is putting on the event, says that about 30,000 screens in 3,000 places will take part during the one-day event.

AMC Theatres as well as Regal Movies, two well-known movie theater groups, have also said they will be taking part in the event as well as are even giving discounts on popcorn.

Here’s The Website Where You Will Find A Full List Of All The Places That Are Taking Part:

Visit NationalCinemaDay.org, Fandango, as well as the website or app of your neighborhood movie theater to buy tickets or see a list of places that are taking part.

Also, some restaurants are offering special deals on their snacks. At AMC Theaters, for example, small popcorn and drinks will cost $5 all day long. Regal is giving its rival a run for its money by offering a small popcorn and beverage package for $4.

With this deal, you are able to witness how magical Margot Robbie is in Barbie, find a reason to watch Oppenheimer for three hours, decide for yourself if Strays deserves its low 55% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, learn regarding the Yom Kippur War from Golda, and so much more.

What Is National Movie Day All About?

National Cinema Day was started by the Cinema Foundation in 2022 so that people could “celebrate the magic of movies upon the big screen.”

Last year, National Cinema Day was seen by more than 8 million people. USA TODAY says that box offices made $23.8 million in one day, with more than 3,000 sites and more than 30,000 screens.

The Cinema Foundation has a non-profit which employs data and cooperation to “promote and grow the film business.

Its goal was to improve the experience of going to the movies by building diverse movie-going groups and workforces through study, teaching, and giving.

National Cinema Day Is Being Celebrated In Cinemas For The Second Year In A Row:

This is the second year in a row that theaters are enjoying National Cinema Day at the conclusion of summer, which is a good idea since last year’s event was a huge hit.

Last year was the first National Cinema Day. It was put together by The Cinema Foundation, a non-profit group that is part of the National Association of Theater Owners.

The one-day event, which took place at more than 3,000 sites with over thirty thousand screens, brought in $23.8 million at the box office, which was 8% more than the sales on the previous Saturday, even though tickets were only $3.

The Event This Year Is Happening On Sunday:

This year’s event falls on Sunday instead of Saturday, and tickets are $1 more than they were last year. The theater group says that the average price of a movie ticket within 2022 will be $10.53. After last year’s National Cinema Day, Fandango surveyed over 2,000 U.S. ticket buyers.

The top five reasons people said they would probably buy tickets for the following National Cinema Day were cheap prices, the chance to see a movie they’ve been wanting to see, spending time with family and friends, being a big fan of a certain movie franchise, and having something fun to do on the weekend.

Michael O’Leary, the president and chief executive officer of the theater-owners group, said, “Movies have the ability to bring people together to share the joy, thrill, and magic of a great story on the big screen.”

“National Cinema Day serves as a celebration of people who love movies and the way movie theaters bring people together.”

