National Classic: Chivas bar in CDMX will receive the team with complaints for poor performance

The bar “La Insurgencia” will receive the Chivas de Guadalajara with complaints to demand drastic decisions (Photo: Instagram / @ barra_insurgencia)

A few days after playing the National Classic at the Azteca Stadium, the uncertainty remains latent within the squad of the Chivas from Club Deportivo Guadalajara. After confirming Marcelo Michel Leaño as interim technical director, the decision caused controversy among fans. In that way the animation group of the Guadalajara team in Mexico City declared that they will go to receive the painting at their concentration hotel, although It will be between songs and complaints about the lack of results and strong decisions.

Through their social networks, the bar identified as The Insurgency, reported that on September 24 they will hold a different reception. At release They assured that they will meet at the concentration hotel “To sing to Guadalajara as we have always done, but also to claim the respect that the Club deserves by players and managers ”.

In this way, the leaders of the animation group called “To all the people who feel that there should be more drastic changes in the Club, not only of players and technicians” at the Galería Plaza San Jerónimo hotel, located in the south of the capital. Unlike on other occasions, fans did not confirm their attendance at the Mexico City International Airport (AICM).

With less than a week of preparation, Marcelo Míchel Leaño will lead the Guadalajara team in the National Classic (Photo: Twitter @ betogarciaaspe8)

It’s not the first time that the truncheon summons different reception dynamics in the visits that Chivas have made to the capital so far in the Grita México Apertura 2021 tournament. In the days prior to the match corresponding to matchday 8, when they entered the stadium field University Olympic to face the Pumas of the National University, they decided not to go to meet him.

On that occasion they communicated their decision to “Not accompanying the team this time in the Rojiblanca Capital. We are tired of not seeing favorable results for the Club. The approach with players and managers has been of no use. Our words of encouragement and demand have been lost ”.

The rumors that circulated from days before the break required by the September FIFA date materialized on Monday, September 20. Despite having tied his third victory in the tournament, at the expense of the Tuzos del Pachuca by the slightest difference, the board of directors announced the separation of Víctor Manuel Vucetich, “El Rey Midas”, from the position of technical director.

Alexis Vega could reappear with Chivas at the Azteca Stadium (Photo: @ Chivas / Twitter)

Although the decision was drastic, the resolution generated more echo among fans due to the urgency of the most important match on their calendar. In the eyes of many, the appointment of Marcelo Michel Leaño in the interim does not respond to the magnitude of the problem, because although the technical director already took the reins of the team on a previous occasion, He did not have enough time to prepare a tactical scheme that could compete with the Eagles of America.

About, some players have given the new helmsman confidence. Among them is Gilberto “Tiba” Sepúlveda, who considered that “With the teacher Leaño there is a lot of communication. He believes a lot in us, he believes a lot in our ability, he totally believes in the idea he has and we we are convinced of the idea that he proposes to us ”.

With the outlook againstDue to the urgency, the visit and the discontent of the fans, Chivas will face the leaders of the competition on the Azteca Stadium field. The meeting will be a crucia testl to define Leaño’s continuity on the bench, although a hypothetical defeat could trigger the forceful decisions requested by hobby and the best of the scenarios for Ricardo Peláez’s sports project.

