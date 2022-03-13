National Classic: where and when to watch Chivas vs. America

Águilas and Chivas will play the Clásico without colors as part of the actions for peace in the stands of the stadiums in Liga MX (Photo: José Méndez/EFE)

Once again the Eagles of America and Chivas of Club Deportivo Guadalajara will star in the National Classic. In a context where, in addition, they have claimed sports as their only rivalry, the clubs will seek to take a step forward to remedy their complicated situation in the general table. Although the rojiblancos will do their best to keep the three points at home, the inhabitants of the capital will strongly look for the units that move them away from the bottom of the table.

For the first time since 2008, the Coapa team will face the most traditional match of its calendar as the last place in the general table. In addition, it will be Fernando Ortiz’s second meeting as interim coach. After falling down two goals to one against Rayados de Monterrey, the Five He is obliged to carry out the work that the management team entrusted to him with the departure of Santiago Solari.

The health situation in the state of Jalisco has been favorable. For the first time in history the bars of both teams they will not be able to witness the match in the seats. However, the Akron Stadium was authorized to receive the fans at 85% of its capacity in the Clásico without colors. Near 40 thousand people will be able to witness the peculiar meeting in the standsalthough the rest of the followers will be able to do so through various communication platforms.

Place: Akron Stadium, Zapopan, Jalisco.

Date: Saturday March 12, 2022.

Hour: 21:00.

Television: the meeting will have various options to tune in. On pay television it will be broadcast by the signal of TUDN and Claro Sports. Meanwhile, in the open signal the team of Aztec Sports will narrate the actions through the signal of Azteca 7, while on channel 5 there will be the chronicle of TUDN.

Application and internet: So much Televisa What Aztec Sports they will have the actions live both on their official website and in the application. However, the signal TUDN It will be available only to subscribers, while the Ajusco television station will enable its signal at no cost. Similarly, the signal can be tuned into the YouTube channel of Sure Sports.

After the events in the stands and surroundings of the Corregidora Stadium in Querétaro, various teams joined the Liga MX initiative to promote an environment of peace among fans of Mexican soccer teams. In that sense, the Players from America and Chivas launched the slogan of the “Classic without colors” to reduce the rivalry between the institutions only to the sports field.

The Eagles of America they have not had the best time at the Grita México Clausura 2022. After nine games played, only add a win, in exchange for three draws and five losses. Thus, of the 27 possible units, only They have rescued six and accumulate three days in a row as bottom of the competition. In case of rescuing the three visit points, the project of the Five Ortiz could experience a substantial change and aim for the playoff positions.

Meanwhile, the Chivas they have a slightly more favorable outlook. Until now accumulate 11 points that they have garnered over three victories, two draws and four losses. On paper, Guadalajarans look like heavy favorites to take the win and they will seek to further bury the aspirations of their staunch rivals. This was confirmed by Alexis Vega.

“One always seeks to add three. Winning we put ourselves in the 6th or 7th place and it is the ideal for us this weekend. Well, that’s what football is all about, taking points away from the rival and it’s better for us if they stay down there”, he declared to the microphones of Aztec Sports.

