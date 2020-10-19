Entertainment

National Conference attack on ED’s interrogation of Farooq Abdullah – described as ‘political vendetta’

October 19, 2020
Farooq Abdullah, former Chief Minister of Jammu Kashmir and senior leader of the National Conference, was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate in the matter of alleged irregularities related to the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association. The National Conference attacked the Central Government for this inquiry and described it as an action taken with the intention of ‘political vendetta’. The ED has registered the case on the basis of a CBI FIR. The CBI had registered a case against several officials including JKCA General Secretary Mohammad Salim Khan and former Treasurer Ehsan Ahmed Mirza. Also Read – Meeting of many parties in Kashmir for Article 370, Farooq Abdullah said – Government of India give back our rights

Among the grants of Rs 43.69 crore embezzled by the CBI to the JKCA for the promotion of the game by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) between 2002 and 2011, apart from Farooq Abdullah Khan, Mirza Mir Mirzur Ghazanfar Ali, Bashir A charge sheet was filed against Ahmed Misgar and Gulzar Ahmed Baig (former JKCA accountant).

The ED said that its investigation has revealed that JKCA received Rs 94.06 crore from the BCCI through three different bank accounts during the financial years 2005-2006 and 2011-2012 (till December 2011).

Farooq’s son and former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah tweeted that the National Conference (NC) will soon respond to the ED summons. He tweeted, “This is nothing but politics of retaliation after the formation of ‘People’s Alliance’ under the ‘Gupkar Declaration’.”

