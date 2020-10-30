National conference claims- Farooq Abdullah was prevented from going out of the house to offer Namaz

The National Conference claimed on Friday that authorities in Jammu and Kashmir stopped party president Farooq Abdullah from going out of the house for the purpose of offering namaz on the occasion of Milad-un-Nabi. No administration official was available to comment on the matter. Also Read – Eid-e-Milad: President, Vice President and Prime Minister wishes Eid-e-Milad to countrymen

J&K administration has blocked the residence of Party President Dr Farooq Abdullah and stopped him from offering prayers at Dargah Hazratbal. JKNC condemns this infringement of fundamental right to pray, especially on the auspicious occasion of Milad Un Nabi SAW. Also Read – Eid-e-Milad 2020: Eid-e-Milad is being celebrated today, learn history and importance – JKNC (@JKNC_) October 30, 2020 Also Read – Mehbooba Mufti and Farooq Abdullah have no right to live in India: Union Minister

The National Conference tweeted, “The Jammu and Kashmir administration has blocked the residence of party president Dr. Farooq Abdullah and prevented him from going to the Dargah Hazratbal to offer Namaz. The JKNC condemns the violation of the fundamental right to pray, especially on the holy occasion of Milad-un-Nabi. ‘

Farooq Abdullah, who represents Srinagar in the Lok Sabha, was going to offer prayers at the Hazratbal shrine situated on the banks of Dal Lake. Milad-un-Nabi is celebrated on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Prophet Mohammad. It is celebrated in the third month of the Islamic calendar, Rabi-Al Awwal.

Please tell that Milad is a major festival among many sections of those who believe in the prophet Islam. The root of this word is maulid which means ‘birth’ in Arabic. In Arabic, ‘Maulid-un-Nabi’ means the birthday of Hazrat Muhammad. Milad is considered to be the biggest celebration of those prophet worlds. On this day Eid Milad, the feast of those prophets is organized. With this, processions are also taken out in memory of Mohammad Saheb. However, due to Corona epidemic this year, there is less possibility of organizing a big procession or ceremony.

(input language)