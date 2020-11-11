National Education Day 2020: Why is Education Day celebrated, what is the importance of this day, know the complete detail

National Education Day 2020: Every year in India, November 11, 2020 is celebrated as National Education Day. On this day, India’s first Education Minister Maulana Abdul Kalam Azad was born and today is also his birth anniversary. National Education Day is celebrated every year on the occasion of his birth anniversary. Maulana Abdul Kalam Azad served the country as Education Minister in Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru’s cabinet from 1947 to 1958. Also Read – UGC Guidelines For College Reopening: UGC Guidelines – Colleges and Universities to open with 50% attendance

Why is National Education Day celebrated?

Maulana Abdul Kalam Azad was not only a reformer, freedom fighter and a scholar, but was committed to building the nation through education. Maulana Abdul Kalam Azad was the first Education Minister of independent India. He served the country from August 15, 1947 to February 2, 1958. The Ministry of Human Resource Development announced on 11 September 2008 that the Ministry decided to celebrate the birthday of this great son of India (Maulana Abul Kalam Azad), remembering his contribution in the field of education in India. is. The HRD ministry said, "From 2008 to November 11 every year will be celebrated as National Education Day without declaring a holiday.

National Education Day importance and celebration

Every year on 11 November is celebrated in schools by organizing various interesting and informative seminars, seminars, essay-writing, rallies etc. Students and teachers come together to talk about the importance of literacy and the nation’s commitment to all aspects of education. National Education Day is also a tribute to all the great contributions made by Maulana Abul Kalam Azad in the field of education system of independent India.