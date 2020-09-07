National Education Policy: PM Modi said- ‘National education policy is shaping the resolve of self-reliant India’

National Education Policy: The conference was organized today on the new National Education Policy 2020, in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind also participated. The conference of governors on the new national education policy, which came after almost three decades, is being held through video conferencing due to Corona virus epidemic. PM Modi and President Ramnath Kovind addressed this conference through video conferencing. During this time, PM Modi spoke to the public about the new national education policy of the country. Also Read – New Education Policy 2020: President Kovind, PM Modi to address Governor Conference on NEP tomorrow

During this, PM Modi said – 'Education policy and education system is an important medium to fulfill the aspirations of the country. Central, state government, local bodies, all are connected with the responsibility of education system. But it is also true that the government, its intervention, its influence in education policy should be at least. The more teachers, parents connected, students will be connected with education policy, the more its relevance and comprehensiveness increases both. Millions of people of the country, living in the city, living in the village, people related to the education sector, gave their feedback for this, gave their suggestions. '

In his address, PM Modi further said- ‘Whether there is a teacher or a big educationist in the village, everybody is looking at the national education policy, their education education policy. There is a feeling in everyone’s mind that I wanted to see this improvement in the earlier education policy. This is the major reason for acceptance of the National Education Policy.

PM Modi said that the National Education Policy is not just for changing the modalities of studies. This is going to give a new direction to the social and economic aspect of 21st century India. It is shaping the resolve and strength of self-reliant India. Today the world is discussing about fast changing jobs and work in the future. The new education policy will prepare the youth of the country on both the education and skills fronts according to the future requirements.