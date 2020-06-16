National Geographic Launches ‘Think about This’ Emmy Podcast – Variety

National Geographic is stepping into the Emmy FYC podcast sport. The community has launched “Think about This,” a brand new 12-episode collection that can characteristic stars and producers from Nat Geo’s Emmy contenders.

Company will embrace Marcia Homosexual Harden (“Barkskins,” pictured above), Dr. Amani Ballour (“The Cave”), Jeff Goldblum (“The World In line with Jeff Goldblum”), Dr. Jane Goodall (“Sea of Shadows”), Bear Grylls (“Operating Wild with Bear Grylls”), Keegan-Michael Key (“Mind Video games”), Gordon Ramsay (“Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted”), David Thewlis (“Barkskins”), Neil deGrasse Tyson (“Cosmos: Attainable Worlds”) and Sue Aikens (“Life Under Zero”). Journalist Stacey Wilson Hunt hosts the podcast.

“Think about This” shall be obtainable to obtain beginning Monday through Apple, Spotify, Radio.com, TuneIn, Deezer, Stitcher, Google Play, Overcast and Pocketcast.The primary episode options Tyson, adopted by one with Key.

Different interviewees embrace Ann Druyan (“Cosmos: Attainable Worlds”), Sigrid Dyekjær (“The Cave”), Jon Kroll (“Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted”), Joseph Litzinger (“Life Under Zero”) and Elwood Reid (“Barkskins”); composers H. Scott Salinas (“Sea of Shadows”) and Colin Stetson (“Barkskins”); manufacturing designer Isabelle Guay (“Barkskins”); costume designer Anna Terrazas (“Barkskins”); director of pictures Michael Cheeseman (“Life Under Zero”); and administrators Brannon Braga (“Cosmos: Attainable Worlds”) and Richard Ladkani (“Sea of Shadows”).

The podcast launches as networks, studios and streamers search for different methods to marketing campaign this Emmy awards season with out the standard choice of in-person occasions.

“We’re a community that’s constructed on unimaginable storytelling,” mentioned Christopher Albert, EVP of selling technique and international communications for National Geographic and National Geographic Documentary Movies. “On this most untraditional of Emmy seasons, we needed to discover a option to convey our wonderful expertise from each in entrance of and behind the digital camera on to the Emmy-voting viewers — actually straight into their ears — whereas additionally retaining everybody secure and socially distant.”