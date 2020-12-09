National Geographic Orders NASA Series ‘Return To The Moon’

National Geographic has commissioned occasion collection “Return To The Moon” (working title), which is able to chronicle NASA’s historic Artemis program that can see a girl step on the lunar floor for the primary time.

Named after Greek mythology’s goddess of the moon, National Geographic will take a complete take a look at the mission, utilizing all of its print and digital storytelling platforms to spend money on intensive, multi-year protection of NASA’s journey.

The collection might be produced by Lightbox, the corporate co-founded by Simon Chinn, double Oscar winner for “Trying to find Sugar Man” and “Man on Wire,” and Jonathan Chinn, double Primetime Emmy winner for “LA 92” and “American Excessive.” The Chinns will function government producers alongside Emmy-nominated producer Suzanne Lavery (“Cajun Navy”), with Simon Raikes government producing for National Geographic.

Sundance winner Jerry Rothwell (“The Motive I Leap”) is the collection director.

“For greater than 130 years, National Geographic has created a legacy of bringing landmark tales and achievements to world audiences,” stated Courteney Monroe, president of content material for National Geographic. “With intensive entry to this history-making mission, we will as soon as once more encourage the world with a narrative of braveness, creativeness, ardour and self-sacrifice by way of the eyes and the hearts of the Artemis crew.”

The collection will monitor the Artemis program proper up-to-the-minute NASA lands the primary girl and the following man on the moon. Taking pictures throughout 4 years, from now till the lunar touchdown launch, it’s going to comply with the progress of the mission, by way of Artemis I’s orbit of the moon, Artemis II’s crewed flight across the Moon and in the end Artemis III’s lunar landings and return to Earth.

“‘Return To The Moon’ has an astonishing human drama at its coronary heart: a brand new and numerous era of astronauts making ready to embark on essentially the most extraordinary journey of their lives,” stated Simon Chinn and Jonathan Chinn.

“By bringing our characteristic documentary background and sensibility to their tales, our focus might be on the intimate and sometimes high-stakes emotional moments that no-one else will seize because the highlight of the world falls on this pioneering endeavor, which is able to embrace the primary girl stepping onto the lunar floor. We’re thrilled to be working with NASA and National Geographic to deliver this epic story to a worldwide viewers.”

Jerry Rothwell added, “I hope that by following the journey of the primary girl to step on the moon, greater than 50 years after the primary Apollo touchdown, this collection will encourage a brand new era of younger folks to dream with out limits. We’re excited for the Artemis era.”