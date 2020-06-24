National Geographic Unveils ‘Sharkfest’ 2020 Line-Up – Variety

In at this time’s TV Information Roundup, National Geographic unveiled the line-up of this 12 months’s “Sharkfest,” and Quibi renewed “Punk’d” and “Singled Out.”



RENEWALS

Quibi has introduced it has renewed “Punk’d” and “Singled Out” for second seasons. “Punk’d” is a revival of the MTV sequence of the identical identify. Hosted by Likelihood the Rapper, the sequence options celebrities being elaborately pranked. The sequence comes from STX Leisure in affiliation with MTV Studios. “Singled Out” will return with host Keke Palmer and co-host Joel Kim Booster because the duo proceed to make love connections between potential daters. “Singled Out” additionally comes from MTV Studios. Each second seasons will debut on the cell streamer later in 2020.

Disney Channel has ordered a 3rd season of “Amphibia,” an animated comedy a few teen navigating a marshland populated with frog-people. Season 2 is about to premiere on July 11. The sequence is a manufacturing of Disney Tv Animation.

DATES

National Geographic has introduced that this 12 months’s “Sharkfest” will start on July 19. Now in its eighth 12 months, the occasion will function 17 authentic specials throughout National Geographic and Nat Geo Wild over 5 weeks. The occasion will start with “World’s Largest Tiger Shark?” on National Geographic on July 19 at eight p.m., a documentary that follows a journey to trace Kamakai, one of many largest tiger sharks on file. Different notable specials embody “Most Wished Sharks,” “Sharkcano,” “Sharks vs. Dolphins: Blood Battle” and “Shark vs. Surfer.“

Netflix has introduced that the fifth and remaining season of “Final Likelihood U” will premiere on the streamer on July 28. For the previous 5 years, the docuseries has instructed the tales of individuals inside junior school soccer. In Season 5, viewers will observe Laney Faculty JUCO soccer because the Laney Eagles try and defend their 2018 nationwide championship. A reimagining of the present, “Final Likelihood U: Basketball,” will premiere on Netflix in 2021. “Final Likelihood U” is a produced in affiliation with Condé Nast Leisure, Endgame Leisure and One Potato Productions.

Skydance Tv has partnered with CJ ENM and its subsidiary Studio Dragon to develop a tv sequence based mostly on the South Korean 2019 fantasy drama “Lodge Del Luna.” This marks the primary challenge of the partnership between the 2 studios, which was introduced earlier this 12 months. The brand new sequence shall be conceived for a worldwide viewers. Alison Schapker is growing and government producing. Different government producers embody Miky Lee, Jinnie Choi and Hyun Park of CJ ENM/Studio Dragon and David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Invoice Bost of Skydance Tv.

LATE NIGHT

Tonight, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Kenya Barris and Michael Stipe & Large Crimson Machine will seem on “The Tonight Present Starring Jimmy Fallon”; John Bolton, Noah Cyrus and Billy Ray Cyrus will seem on “The Late Present With Stephen Colbert”; Chelsea Handler and Andrew Rannells will seem on “Late Evening With Seth Meyers” and Will Ferrell, Billy Porter and Phoebe Bridgers will seem on “The Late Late Present With James Corden.“

SPECIALS

Nexstar Broadcasting has introduced that government VP and COO Brian Jones will retire on Aug. 1, after a 40-year profession within the broadcast business. Jones joined Nexstar in 2003 as senior vp and regional supervisor and was promoted to his present place in 2008, charting the enlargement of the corporate’s native tv station group and having oversight duty on digital native market choices.