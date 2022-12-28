National Guard seized more than 80 packages of marijuana in courier companies in different states

The illicit material, presumably marijuana, was found thanks to the actions of canine pairs in different courier companies (Photo: National Guard)

Through security actions in nine entities of the countrymembers of the National Guard confiscated 81 packages of possible marihuana when carrying out revisions in courier companies.

The uniformed officers found the material in the period of from December 12 to 23for these actions they were supported by canine pairs after the national guards entered the companies with prior authorization in order to prevent the trafficking of illegal substances.

The entities in which the dry herb of green color and with the characteristics of marijuana was found were Jalisco where were they found 32 packs, Nuevo León with 15 packages, Coahuila con 12 and 22 in Baja California, Chihuahua, Guanajuato, Hidalgo, Sinaloa and Veracruz.

As a result, 81 packages containing alleged marijuana were seized (Photo: National Guard)

It should be noted that the substance was found in different presentations as high vacuum sealed bagsin cardboard boxes, other packages were wrapped in tan tape and some inside containers.

“The apparent drug was secured and made available in the delegations of the Attorney General of the Republic (FGR) in each entity, so that the weight and type of the narcotic can be accurately confirmed,” the National Guard detailed in a statement.

The seizure of the alleged marijuana is added to the one reported yesterday, December 26, since On the coast of Chiapas, the Secretary of the Navy (Semar) seized a ton of cocaine that they were in 900 brick-type packages with the substance.

As a result of the actions of the Navy, 920 packages of cocaine were seized (Photo: Semar)

In order to carry out the insurance, they were deployed units by sea, air and land to locate the cargo, since the sailors obtained information about a possible transfer of illicit cargo in the waters of the Sixteenth Naval Region.

Similarly, Semar reported on December 20 the discovery of 873 kilos of cocaine they were on board a semi-submersibleas well as two type boats Go Fast They carried a large amount of fuel. On that occasion, seven individuals of different nationalities were also arrested.

On December 6, he was found semi-submersible that was carrying 30 packages that had 860 packages with 873 kilograms of hydrochloride of cocaineAs a result, two people from Ecuador and another two from Nicaragua were arrested.

While the first type boat Go Fast was found on December 5th when she was transporting almost 2 thousand liters of fuel in 37 drums, which resulted in three Mexicans were insured.

The Navy detained seven people of different nationalities during actions carried out in December (Photo: Twitter/@SEMAR_mx)

The second Go Fast vessel carried 14 drums with more than 850 liters of fuel and it happened on December 7, without registering detainees.

Likewise, on October 10, members of the National Defense Secretariat (sedena) intercepted a aircraft loaded with cocaine in Chiapas. On that occasion, a group of subjects were waiting for the drug to be delivered, but upon noticing the presence of the authorities, they abandoned the cargo and fled. In total they were insured 340 kilograms of said drug with no arrests recorded.

To achieve the confiscation the Mexican Air Force deployed two aircraft Embraer EMB-145, three helicopters UH-60 and another pair of T-6C aircraft, with which it was possible to establish visual and radar contact with the suspicious air unit that landed in the municipality of Tonalá.

