‘National hero’ damaged the tomb of Brigadier Mohammad Usman, army said- We are disappointed to see the condition of the tomb

new Delhi: The tomb of Brigadier Mohammad Usman, who died in the Indo-Pak war of 1947-48, was found in a damaged state in Delhi. After this, army sources said on Monday that the Indian Army is fully capable of taking care of the tomb of the national hero. He said that Brigadier Usman is a national hero (Rashtriya Nayak Brigadier Mohammad Usman) and senior army officers are extremely disappointed after seeing the condition of his grave. The tomb has been repaired.

The cemetery in which this tomb is located, it comes under the jurisdiction of Jamia Millia Islamia in South Delhi. An army source said, "The tomb falls under the jurisdiction of Jamia Millia Islamia, so the university administration should be responsible for the maintenance of the tomb. If they cannot maintain it, the army is fully capable of taking care of the tomb of the war hero Brigadier Mohammad Usman. "

The source said that there is no plan to transfer his remains to Delhi Cantonment area. At the same time, a senior official of Jamia Millia Islamia said, 'The university is responsible for the boundary and cleanliness of the cemetery. However, the graves are taken care of by the concerned family members. '

Brigadier Mohammed Osman is a great hero of the 1947–48 war in Pakistan, who inspired generations of the Indian Army and the country. Brigadier Mohammad Usman is also known as Naushera ka Sher. Mohammad Osman was such a person, on whom the Pakistan Army had even put the reward.