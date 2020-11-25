National Law Day: On 26 November, the country will celebrate National Law Day, Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar has an important contribution in this

National Law Day: Constitution Day will be celebrated on 26 November in India. Because this day is also known as National Law Day. Let us tell you that in November 1949, 26 November was the special day on which our Constituent Assembly adopted the Constitution. Although it was implemented on 26 January 1950, but only after enactment of the law, some Acts were implemented. Also Read – Bank Strike: Settle your urgent work today, strike will be held in these banks on November 26

This day of 26 November is celebrated to increase the sense of respect among citizens towards constitutional values. In 2015, the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment notified the decision of the Central Government to celebrate the day of 26 November as Constitution Day on the 125th birth anniversary of Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar.

Please tell that Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar Azad was the first law minister of India. For this reason, National Law Day is celebrated on 26 November to pay their tribute to the constitution and to pay tribute to them, let us know that on 26 November, the birth anniversary of Dr. Sir Harisingh Gaur, senior member of the Constitution Building Committee is also there.

Significantly, the highest law of a democratic country is the constitution, in which it refers to the construction, principles, ambition, law, fundamental rights, fundamental duties, powers of government institutions, elections etc. Let us tell you that there are currently 448 Articles, 25 Parts and 12 Schedules in our Constitution. In which the duties and rights of citizens, common citizens and government men sitting in every post of the country have been discussed.