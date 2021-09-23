National Lottery: the attractive use that the winner will give the Azteca Stadium box

View of the Azteca stadium box on September 12, 2021, which was drawn by the National Lottery in Mexico City. EFE / José Méndez



The draw for the National lottery which took place on September 15, already revealed the name of the winner of the box Aztec stadium. We refer to Luis Antonio Beltran Leyva, a resident of García, in the Mexican state of New Lion.

In interview for Televisa Monterrey News, Beltrán Leyva confessed that he is not very fond of football, so he seeks his award donate to charity.

The man dedicated to the construction business said that he got the box out of “pure luck”, since he bought the ticket because he needed change to make a payment during a road trip he made with his wife in August.

Likewise, Luis pointed out that so far he has had problems communicating with the National Lottery and expressing his desire to donate the box to an organization to help children with disabilities.

One of the aspects that draws Luis’s attention are his surnames, which are sometimes related to organized crime. However, there is none of that, since he is a citizen who has dedicated his life to the construction sector.

According to information from the National lottery, The holders of the winning tickets should go to the offices of the National Lottery for Public Assistance in Plaza de la República number 117, first floor, Colonia Tabacalera, to collect them from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. from Monday to Friday. Cuauhtémoc Mayor’s Office, Mexico City.

Beltrán Leyva got the box at the Coloso de Santa Úrsula with ticket 0832442. Today, Luis all he asks is that the raffle authorities contact him as soon as possible to avoid the end of the period in which he can collect his prize.

In a statement, the general director of the National Lottery, Margarita González Saravia, He said the raffle offered 250 million pesos (USD 12.3 million) in prizes in kind and in cash.

The Box A-37 of the Azteca Stadium it has 20 places, bathroom, kitchenette and four parking places. The right to use it will be for 44 years, that is, until the year 2065. The total value of the award is 20 million pesos.

On September 7, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador announced that the amount collected in the draw will be National lottery (LN) will be used to support Mexican athletes.

“What we get from this draw will be to help athletes, the resource obtained from the draw will be allocated to support those who participated in the Olympic games, both in the first stage and in the Paralympics, all athletes are going to receive support, encouragement, and that resource will come out of this raffle, which is also very attractive for those who like soccer, which are many, millions, “said the Tabasco.

The Coloso de Santa Úrsula is one of the most emblematic venues of Mexican soccer, it is the home of the América and Cruz Azul clubs, it also hosts the matches of the Mexican National Team as a local and will be a venue for the 2026 World Cup.

At the ceremony they were present Margarita González Saravia Calderón, general director of the National Lottery; Ana Gabriel Guevara, head of the National Sports Commission (Conade); Ernesto Prieto Ortega, head of the Institute to Give Back to the People the Stolen (Indep), among other officials.

