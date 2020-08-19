National recruitment agency approved: Now an agency in the country for government job – one exam, SSC, railway, bank examinations under the same

new Delhi: The Union Cabinet has approved the proposal to set up a National Recruitment Agency to conduct ‘Common Eligibility Test’. Now instead of different agencies for government jobs, the same agency will conduct the examination. There are about 20 agencies in the country that conduct examinations. Also Read – What is National Recruitment Agency, how will it work? Learn the salient features of NRA

Giving information, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said that this decision was taken in the meeting of the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. After the meeting, Information and Broadcasting Minister Javadekar told reporters, "Youngsters have to take many different exams for jobs at present. There are about 20 recruitment agencies for such examinations and the candidates have to go to other places to take the exam."

The Cabinet has decided to constitute a 'National Recruitment Agency' to take the Common Eligibility Test. An official told that initially under its ambit, Railway Recruitment Examination (Railway Jobs), Banks Recruitment Examination (Bank Jobs) and Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will come. He told that the scores achieved in this examination will be valid for three years. For conducting the examination, at least one examination center will be established in every district. Union Minister Jitendra Singh termed this decision as historic and said that initially the examinations of the three agencies will come under the ambit of the National Recruitment Agency.