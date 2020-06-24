National Television Awards 2021 rescheduled – how to get tickets

The National Television Awards is the largest and star-studded night time of the 12 months and organisers will probably be doing all the things attainable to get it on air in 2021.

Usually, the ceremony takes place in January yearly, and pays tribute to the largest reveals from the earlier 12 months.

All eyes will probably be on whether or not the awards can go forward, contemplating the Oscars 2021 have already been moved.

Right here’s our useful information to the largest night time in tv and how you’ll be able to get concerned.

When is the National Television Awards 2021?

It’s been confirmed at this time (24th June) that the National Television Awards have been moved in 2021, from Tuesday 26th January to Tuesday 20th April 2021.

RadioTimes.com understands the NTAs have been pushed again as a precautionary measure on account of the coronavirus pandemic and social distancing guidelines.

Don’t fear although, when you had tickets for the glamorous night time, your tickets will probably be honoured and also you’ll hear from Ticketmaster or AXS fairly quickly.

How can I get tickets for the National Television Awards 2021?

Fortunate you: there’s nonetheless some tickets accessible for the ceremony subsequent 12 months. You’ll find all the completely different ticket choices on their official web site.

You’ll be able to get a seat within the ceremony for £23.50 plus reserving charges.

When you fancy a spot on the purple carpet the place you’ll be able to see all the celebs arriving, you’ll be able to get a ticket for £120 plus a £10 reserving price and a £2 venue facility price.

And when you really need to make an evening of it, you’ll be able to get the 5 Star Expertise which incorporates: purple carpet arrival, 5 star resort, pre-show guided backstage tour, premium seats proper on the entrance and extra… They’re £895 plus £30 reserving price and £2 venue facility price.

There’s additionally the Premium Star Remedy which is £350 plus £20 reserving price and £2 venue facility price – that can get you early entry to the champagne reception, magnificence remedies and extra, plus premium seats in rows C or D and a memento image the place you maintain one of many NTAs which will probably be awarded that night time.

Lastly, there’s the Star Remedy bundle, which is able to get you into the champagne reception, some pre-show pampering, premium seats, unique NTA goodie luggage for him and her and way more. They’re £250 plus £15 reserving price and £2 venue facility price.

