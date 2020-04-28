National Theatre at Home schedule: How to watch the free live screenings online

Fast query: fancy a visit to a few of the UK’s prime theatre exhibits with out the price, the annoying tall particular person sitting in entrance and with out truly leaving the home at all? The right reply: completely sure.

Then you definitely is perhaps happy to study that the National Theatre is bringing the stage to the display screen, streaming a big-name present straight to YouTube each Thursday night time.

In response to theatres closing amid the Coronavirus pandemic, the publicly-funded arts group has launched a brand new National Theatre at Home initiative over the subsequent two months.

How are you able to watch? And what performs are being screened? Right here’s the whole lot you want to know.

How to watch the National Theatre’s live screenings online

Every Thursday at 7pm (BST), the National Theatre will stream one play on its YouTube channel. It’s utterly free to watch.

Don’t fear if you happen to miss it: the manufacturing is on the market to re-watch for seven days on the similar YouTube channel.

The initiative kickstarted on Thursday 2nd April, with the theatre streaming a recording of One Man Two Guvnors, that includes Gavin and Stacey’s James Corden.

What’s subsequent on National Theatre at Home live?

Subsequent up on Thursday 30th April is Frankenstein starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Jonny Lee Miller.

National Theatre at Home schedule

The National Theatre at Home free screenings are on each Thursday, however the recording is on the market to watch for per week. The total schedule is:

Thursday 2nd April: One Man Two Guvnors by Richard Bean

by Richard Bean Thursday ninth April: Jane Eyre by Sally Cookson

by Sally Cookson Thursday 16th April: Treasure Island by Bryony Lavery

by Bryony Lavery Thursday 23rd April: Twelfth Night time by William Shakespeare

by William Shakespeare Thursday 30th April: Frankenstein by Nick Pricey primarily based on Mary Shelley’s work

by Nick Pricey primarily based on Mary Shelley’s work Thursday seventh Could: Antony & Cleopatra by William Shakespeare

✅ Tamsin Greig reworked as Malvolia.

✅ Oliver Chris as love-struck Orsino.

✅ Girls getting their very own method.

✅ Songs. Dancing. Music. Comedy.

✅ Simon Godwin directs.

✅ Soutra Gilmour’s spectacular staging.#TwelfthNight. 7pm UK time Thurs on YouTube. Do not miss it. pic.twitter.com/uuBvPgAIVG — National Theatre (@NationalTheatre) April 21, 2020

Extra free performs are anticipated to stream in Could, together with Frankenstein with two Sherlocks in the lead (Benedict Cumberbatch and Jonny Lee Miller) and Shakespeare’s Antony & Cleopatra starring Ralph Fiennes.

Additional titles are to be introduced – we’ll maintain you up to date as quickly as they’re.

After the play airs, the National Theatre can be dropping a podcast that includes conversations with forged members, recorded over the internet.

Erm, are these performs truly being broadcast live?

Not precisely: these are previous recordings being streamed as live. No want to be involved once you hear viewers reactions and marvel how many individuals are crammed inside a theatre throughout lockdown.