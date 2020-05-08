National Theatre at Home schedule: How to watch the free live screenings online

The National Theatre have been bringing the stage to the small display for weeks now, brightening up lockdown with live screenings.

The free screenings have included productions Jane Eyre, One Man Two Gunners and Twelfth Evening.

Now, it’s time for Antony & Cleopatra, starring Ralph Fiennes and Sophie Okonedo.

Right here’s all the info you want about how to watch the National Theatre’s live online screening tonight or how to catch up at any time for the subsequent week.

How to watch the National Theatre’s live screenings online

Every Thursday at 7pm (BST), the National Theatre will stream one play on its YouTube channel. It’s utterly free to watch.

Don’t fear for those who miss it: the manufacturing is offered to re-watch for seven days on the identical YouTube channel.

The initiative kickstarted on Thursday 2nd April, with the theatre streaming a recording of One Man Two Guvnors, that includes Gavin and Stacey’s James Corden.

Antony & Cleopatra is tonight ???? In a tragic battle between devotion and obligation, obsession turns into a catalyst for warfare. Ralph Fiennes and Sophie Okonedo are Shakespeare’s fated lovers in #AntonyAndCleopatra, streaming from 7pm UK time on YouTube, for per week: https://t.co/1c8Vhhnu3w pic.twitter.com/Y6iDPU6ipv — National Theatre (@NationalTheatre) Might 7, 2020

What’s subsequent on National Theatre at Home live?

Subsequent up on Thursday seventh Might is Antony & Cleopatra, starring Ralph Fiennes and Sophie Okonedo.

The synopsis for the critically-acclaimed manufacturing on the National Theatre’s web site reads: “Caesar and his assassins are lifeless. Normal Mark Antony now guidelines alongside his fellow defenders of Rome.

“However at the fringes of a war-torn empire the Egyptian Queen Cleopatra and Mark Antony have fallen fiercely in love. In a tragic battle between devotion and obligation, obsession turns into a catalyst for warfare.”

National Theatre at Home schedule

The National Theatre at Home free screenings are on each Thursday, however the recording is offered to watch for per week. The complete schedule is:

Thursday seventh Might: Antony & Cleopatra by William Shakespeare

by William Shakespeare Thursday 14th Might: Barber Store Chronicles by Inua Ellams

by Inua Ellams Thursday 21st Might: A Streetcar Named Need by Tennessee Williams

by Tennessee Williams Thursday 28th Might: This Home by James Graham

by James Graham Thursday 4th June: Coriolanus by William Shakespeare

Are these performs really being broadcast live?

Not precisely: these are outdated recordings being streamed as live. No want to be involved if you hear viewers reactions and marvel how many individuals are crammed inside a theatre throughout lockdown.