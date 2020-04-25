National Theatre Live will make more free plays available to watch at home – including Benedict Cumberbatch’s Frankenstein

National Theatre Live has introduced they will be exhibiting more full size plays whereas the UK is in lockdown.

Hundreds tried to get tickets for Benedict Cumberbatch’s flip in Frankenstein, which noticed him and Johnny Lee Miller alternate roles between Victor and the Monster every evening.

However now, it’s available to watch for free on the National Theatre Live’s YouTube channel.

It will subsequent premiere on Thursday 30th April at 7pm and is certain to get 1000’s of views.

If Shakespeare is your factor, the distinguished theatre group has made Twelfth Evening available to stream.

The star-studded solid is headed up by Friday Evening Dinner’s Tamsin Greig as Malvolia. Daniel Ezra from The Lacking, Daniel Rigby from Jericho and Tamara Lawrence from Undercover additionally be part of for the manufacturing which is directed by Simon Godwin.

If that isn’t sufficient, National Theatre Live will make Antony And Cleopatra available to watch on seventh Could.

Sophie Okonedo and Ralph Fiennes take the eponymous leads within the manufacturing additionally directed by Godwin.

If you’d like to watch any of the beautiful performances, take a look at the National Theatre Live’s YouTube channel for full particulars and far more behind-the-scenes movies from the distinguished firm.

