National Treasure: Edge of History Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

The second season of National Treasure: Edge of History is coming soon. This is one of the most popular American action-adventure drama TV shows, which debuted on December 14, 2022.

The very first season of National Treasure: Edge of History started with ten great episodes and was ranked fifth in the USA streaming programme.

The series ended on February 8, 2023, after getting good ratings upon every website as a whole.

Now, National Treasure: Edge of History fans can’t wait for the second season to come out. At last, it’s time to sit down and find out everything.

There are two movies in the National Treasure film series. The first one is called National Treasure, and the second one is called National Treasure: Book of Secrets. After two movies came out, the creators scheduled to make a TV show based on the movies.

In one of his interviews, Jerry Bruckheimer said that the TV show National Treasure: Edge of History would come out in the year 2020. Fans were pretty excited about the show coming out.

Cormac and Marianne Wibberley, who are known as The Wibberleys, are the people who make National Treasure: Advantage of History.

The characters in both the movie and the TV show were made by Jim Kouf, Charles Segars, and Oren Aviv.

Both critics as well as viewers had mixed things to say about the show. Fans thought that the movies were a lot more intriguing than the show.

National Treasure: Edge of History Season 2 Release Date

National Treasure: Edge of History just finished its first season on February 8, 2023, but fans can’t wait to find out if the show will be back for a second season or not.

Well, true fans will have to wait a little longer for National Treasure: Edge of History to come out. Fans have given the show so many good reviews that it’s likely to be renewed very soon.

But it won’t be long before National Treasure: Edge of History announces that it will be back for a second season. This is likely to happen in the middle of 2023.

National Treasure: Edge of History Season 2 Cast

The second season of National Treasure: Edge of History hasn’t been picked up yet, so the cast isn’t set in stone.

In every episode of the first season, the actors kept the audience interested in the story.

So, fans are very excited about seeing the characters from the last season in the next show. With this in mind, the people who made National Treasure: Edge of History may bring back all the major characters from the first season.

Lisette Olivera as Jess Valenzuela

Zuri Reed as Tasha Rivers

Antonio Cipriano as Oren Bradley

Jordan Rodrigues as Ethan Chao

Jake Austin Walker as Liam Sadusky

Catherine Zeta-Jones as Billie Pearce

Lyndon Smith as Agent Ross

National Treasure: Edge of History Season 2 Trailer

National Treasure: Edge of History Season 2 Plot

National Treasure: Edge of History is based on the National Treasure movie series. It is about a 20-year-old boy and a girl named Jess Valenzuela who is active and likes to try new things.

Jess goes on an excursion to uncover the true treasure because she likes to explore. Jess’s loyal friends decide to go with her on this trip.

But Jess doesn’t know that this trip will bring woman closer to some terrible and dangerous family secrets from the past.

Even though Jess and her friends have to come to terms with crazy problems, will they be successful in discovering the lost historical treasure?

Fans got a chill when they saw how the last episode of National Treasure: Edge of History ended. So, the fans are still upset about the last episode of the television series.

For now, National Treasure: Edge of Heritage season 2’s new story is not being made. But the storyline of the season 2 of National Treasure: Edge of History will resolve every query that were left unanswered by the first season. In the next season, we’ll learn more about what’s going on in the adventure.

If there is a second season of the show, the plot will be the same as in all the movies and the first season of a National Treasure franchise.

Fans were very upset when they found out that Nicholas Cage wasn’t in the first season. Some people want him to show up in a big way in later episodes.

If the following doesn’t happen, there is a chance that Nicholas Cage will be in another season.

