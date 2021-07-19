Nationals End Traumatic Weekend With 8-7 Win Over Padres

The Washington Nationals wanted a win Sunday to finish their shedding streak.

To supervisor Dave Martinez, this walk-off victory had a better which means.

Alcides Escobar homered within the 8th inning and hit a game-ending unmarried within the 9th Sunday because the Washington Nationals wrapped up a stressful weekend with an 8-7 win over the San Diego Padres.

An afternoon after the sport was once suspended within the 6th inning as a result of a taking pictures out of doors Nationals Park, the Padres finished a 10-4 victory. Washington then got here again to finish a six-game shedding streak.

“I believe it method extra to myself and the avid gamers understanding that the lovers got here again after the day prior to this,” Martinez mentioned of Sunday’s crowd of 27,221. “They got here to enhance us and it was once large. It was once superior. Our avid gamers, they feed off that and it was once a excellent day for Nats lovers and the Nationals.”

Tres Barrera singled off Mark Melancon (2-2) with one out within the 9th and, after failing on a bunt strive, Victor Robles was once hit by means of pitch. Escobar hit a flyball that heart fielder Trent Grisham couldn’t corral close to the caution monitor and Barrera scored.

“Melancon throws numerous cutters and curveballs and I used to be in truth sitting at the breaking pitch,” Escobar thru an interpreter. “And when he were given forward, I used to be simply searching for a pitch within the zone that I may just make forged touch with and I used to be lucky to make forged touch on that pitch.”

Escobar was once got from the Royals in a July 2 business. It was once his first homer since 2018 when he was once with Kansas Town.

San Diego tied it at 7 within the 9th when pinch-runner Jorge Mateo stole 2d and 3rd with no throw and scored on Grisham’s two-out, bloop unmarried off Brad Hand (5-2).

Escobar led off the 8th with a homer and Juan Soto’s two-run power later within the inning gave Washington a 7-6 lead.

“We simply couldn’t grasp the lead these days, and that hasn’t came about very frequently,” Padres supervisor Jayce Tingler mentioned. “We’ll take our possibilities with the again finish of our bullpen any day and these days we simply weren’t in a position to carry the lead.”

It was once Soto’s 3rd homer since collaborating within the House Run Derby on the All-Superstar Recreation. Soto and Josh Harrison had 3 hits apiece for Washington.

Manny Machado, Eric Hosmer and Jackson Profar homered for the Padres.

Nationals ace Max Scherzer allowed 4 runs on 4 hits in seven innings. He struck out 8.

Padres starter Joe Musgrove went 5 innings, giving up 4 runs on 8 hits. He walked two and hit 3 batters.

Saturday’s sport was once halted with the Padres main 8-4 in the midst of the 6th inning.

“I believe final night time was once clearly one thing none folks had ever skilled,” longtime Nationals megastar Ryan Zimmerman mentioned. “Coming to complete a sport underneath the ones instances was once a bit of bit bizarre for all us, however you need to transfer on and play the sport. However it was once for sure other.”

When the photographs had been heard, it was once now not in an instant transparent the place they had been coming from. Superstar shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. was once one among a number of Padres who helped shepherd lovers from the stands into the San Diego dugout for safe haven in what become a chaotic scene as the group scrambled for protection.

The taking pictures, an change of gunfire between other people in two automobiles, left 3 other people injured, Ashan Benedict, the Metropolitan Police Division’s government assistant police leader, mentioned Saturday night time.

“It doesn’t make the placement higher, however anyone taking pictures a firearm within the stadium would were an absolutely other state of affairs,” Zimmerman mentioned. “No longer that this case isn’t unhealthy. I’m now not looking to say that this case isn’t unhealthy, nevertheless it more or less presentations you confidently that the stadium is safe.”

Tatis had his 3rd four-hit sport of the season and scored two times for the Padres, and Tommy Pham had 3 hits and two walks.

Pham singled in a run within the 7th after play resumed and a 2d scored on proper fielder Soto’s throwing error at the play.

4 Padres relievers blended for 4 scoreless innings within the finishing touch.

Zimmerman, who sat out the abbreviated 2020 season, hit his tenth homer season for the Nationals.

Reliever Craig Stammen (4-2) pitched a scoreless 5th inning for the win. Starter Blake Snell, who overlooked his final get started because of a digestive factor, was once reinstated from the injured record Saturday and allowed 4 runs on six hits and 4 walks in 4 innings.

Nationals starter Patrick Corbin (6-8) gave up six runs on 10 hits and 4 walks in 5 1/3 innings.