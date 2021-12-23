Nationwide Farmers Day 2021: Why Nationwide Farmers Day is well known at the delivery anniversary of Chaudhary Charan Singh, know- 10 primary issues

Kisan Diwas | Nationwide Farmers Day 2021: Farmers Day or Nationwide Farmers Day 2021 is well known around the nation on 23 December to commemorate the delivery anniversary of the 5th High Minister of India, Chaudhary Charan Singh. Chaudhary Charan Singh used to be the 5th High Minister of India from 1979-1980. Farmers Day on twenty third December to honor the contribution of Indian farmers and to glorify their significance within the nation. (Kisan Diwas) is well known as
10 large issues associated with Farmer’s Day-
- In 2001, the Govt of India declared 23 December, the day Chaudhary Charan Singh used to be born, as Nationwide Farmers Day and for the entire proper causes.
- The verdict used to be taken by way of the federal government in 2001 to acknowledge the contribution of Chaudhary Charan Singh to the upliftment of farmers and building of the agriculture sector. He led to one of the maximum outstanding reforms within the agricultural sector and has been known as by way of many historians because the ‘champion of the farmers of India’.
- Chaudhary Charan Singh used to be born in 1902 in a middle-class farmer circle of relatives in Nurpur, Meerut, (then) Uttar Pradesh. He earned a bachelor’s level in science in 1923, adopted by way of a grasp’s level from Agra College in 1925.
- He used to be additionally a practitioner of legislation and an lively player within the nation’s freedom combat.
- Born in a middle-class circle of relatives, Chaudhary Charan Singh used to be deeply connected to the farmers of the rustic and sought after to paintings for rural India.
- Chaudhary Charan Singh used to be the mind at the back of the land reforms that modified the face of agriculture for excellent within the nation’s greatest agricultural state, Uttar Pradesh. Notable amongst his movements for the rural sector used to be the Debt Redemption Invoice 1939, which introduced aid to farmers who had been indebted to moneylenders. It additionally had a good have an effect on at the choice of farmer suicides.
- Any other transformative invoice designed by way of Charan Singh used to be the Land Maintaining Act of 1960, which got here into pressure when he used to be the Leader Minister of Uttar Pradesh. The legislation ensured uniformity within the state by way of proscribing the holdings of 1 individual.
- He additionally labored for the Zamindari Abolition Act of 1950 whilst being the Agriculture Minister of the state.
- Chaudhary Charan Singh breathed his remaining on 14 January 1980. A memorial devoted to him used to be constructed at Raj Ghat and is known as ‘Kisan Ghat’.
- It’s mentioned that Chaudhary Charan Singh carried ahead the legacy of Sir Chhotu Ram, he additionally shaped the Kisan Accept as true with on 23 December 1978, to unfold consciousness concerning the problems with farmers within the nation.