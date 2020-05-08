‘Nationwide Treasure’ Series in the Works at Disney Plus – Variety

A TV collection primarily based on the “Nationwide Treasure” motion pictures is in growth at Disney Plus.

Jerry Bruckheimer, who produced each the authentic “Nationwide Treasure” and its sequel, “Nationwide Treasure: E book of Secrets and techniques,” revealed the information in a Collider interview for his upcoming Starz collection “Hightown.”

“We’re actually engaged on one [‘National Treasure’] for streaming and we’re engaged on one for the huge display screen,” Bruckheimer mentioned. “Hopefully, they’ll each come collectively and we’ll convey you one other ‘Nationwide Treasure,’ however they’re each very lively … The one for Disney Plus is a a lot youthful forged. It’s the identical idea however a younger forged.”

This challenge marks the newest adaptation of a well-regarded movie collection on Disney Plus, becoming a member of the upcoming reboots of “Honey, I Shrunk the Youngsters” and “Residence Alone” which were introduced by the streamer.

The information comes 4 months after Disney and Bruckheimer introduced they had been transferring ahead with “Nationwide Treasure 3.” “Dangerous Boys for Life” screenwriter Chris Bremner is hooked up to pen the script for the sequel.

Nicolas Cage starred in the authentic two “Nationwide Treasure” motion pictures as Benjamin Gates, a cryptologist and treasure hunter in search of to unravel the secrets and techniques of main governing figures in American historical past. Each movies additionally starred Diane Kruger, Justin Bartha, Jon Voight and Harvey Keitel. Whereas no official casting bulletins have been made for “Nationwide Treasure 3,” Bruckheimer has acknowledged the movie would function the “identical forged.”

On Monday, Variety discovered solely that Cage is ready to painting Joe Unique, the topic of the hit Netflix docuseries “Tiger King: Homicide, Mayhem and Insanity,” in an upcoming eight-episode collection from Think about Tv Studios and CBS Tv Studios. “American Vandal” showrunner Dan Lagana will function author, showrunner and government producer on the collection.