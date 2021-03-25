‘Nationwide Treasure’ TV Series Coming to Disney Plus

Disney Plus has ordered 10 episodes of a brand new TV sequence primarily based on the favored “Nationwide Treasure” movies.

The present, a reimagining of the franchise, will embrace unique producer Jerry Bruckheimer and writers Marianne and Cormac Wibberley. Directed by Mira Nair, the sequence will discover identification, group and patriotism by way of the eyes of Jess Morales, a 20-year-old DREAMer who units off on an journey to recuperate misplaced treasure and uncover her mysterious household historical past.

No official bulletins have been made in regard to casting the sequence, however in accordance to Bruckheimer, the present will preserve the identical idea as the flicks whereas that includes a a lot youthful solid. The Wibberleys function government producers with Jerry Bruckheimer Tv, with ABC Signature because the studio. The present will even carry on senior-level writers to be part of the Wibberleys, who’ve labored with Bruckheimer on different movies like “Dangerous Boys II” and “G-Drive.”

In the meantime, Jon Turteltaub, who directed 2004’s “Nationwide Treasure” and its 2007 sequel “Nationwide Treasure: E book of Secrets and techniques,” is working with author Chris Bremner on a 3rd film, with Nicolas Cage returning because the lead function of Benjamin Gates. Unique solid members Justin Bartha, Diane Kruger, Harvey Keitel, Armando Riesco and Jon Voight are additionally anticipated to star within the third installment of the franchise. “Nationwide Treasure 3” was first teased in 2008 and has been in improvement for years regardless of continued stalling.

Within the first two movies, Cage’s Benjamin Gates is a cryptologist and treasure hunter who unravels stunning secrets and techniques about American historical past. The primary film grossed over $347 million worldwide, with “E book of Secrets and techniques” reaching over $459 million.

Deadline Hollywood first broke the information of the sequence order.