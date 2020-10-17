Nationwide Women’s March Protests Donald Trump, Amy Coney Barrett

Hundreds of protesters in masks rallied Saturday in Washington D.C. to protest President Donald Trump and his nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to fill the seat of late Supreme Courtroom Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

The rally resembled that of January 2017, when younger ladies and gender minorities throughout the nation gathered to protest the president’s inauguration.

Rachel O’Leary Carmona, govt director of Girls’s March, kicked off the rally by asking attendees to keep up their distance from each other, including that the one “superspreader occasion” can be the current one on the White Home. “His presidency started with ladies marching and now it’s going to finish with girl voting. Interval,” mentioned Carmona.

Reproductive rights activist Sonja Spoo echoed Carmona, saying “there isn’t any alternative” however to vote Trump out of workplace. “We’re the hell and the excessive water. Donald Trump is leaving workplace, and there’s no alternative for him,” she mentioned. “Come Nov. 3, it’s going to due to ladies – particularly Black, brown and Indigenous ladies – stepping up and saying sufficient.”

In line with an announcement on the Girls’s March web site, organizers hope to “ship an unmistakable message concerning the fierce opposition to Trump and his agenda, together with his try to fill Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s seat.”

The group, with the assistance of demonstrators, additionally plans on sending over 5 million textual content messages, asking feminine voters to take motion within the upcoming election.

Different rallies have been organized from New York to San Francisco to sign opposition to Trump’s push to fill the seat of the late Justice Ginsburg earlier than Election Day.

Trump nominated Barrett final month following the demise of the late justice, and her affirmation hearings came about this previous week. The Senate Judiciary Committee is predicted to vote on Barrett’s affirmation on Oct. 22.