Natixis Arranges Debt And Fairness Financing For Slate Sun Plus Garage Challenge

NEW YORK, Aug 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Natixis nowadays introduced the a hit of completion of 2 separate financings to enhance Challenge Slate, a solar-plus-storage task being inbuilt Kings County, California. Challenge Slate is owned through Goldman Sachs Renewable Energy (“GSRP”), an funding corporate controlled through the Renewable Energy trade of Goldman Sachs Asset Control. Upon of completion of building, Challenge Slate can have a capability of 300 MWac Sun PV +140 MW / 561 MWh battery garage, making it one of the vital biggest photo voltaic plus garage initiatives on the earth.





In June 2021, Natixis acted as Administrative Agent and Joint Lead Arranger $515.9 million senior secured credit score amenities to Challenge Slate. Up to now, Natixis acted as Sole Lead Arranger for a $150 million Fairness Bridge Mortgage, the proceeds of which might be used to fund GSRP’s fairness contribution to Challenge Slate.

“In combination, those transactions finance debt and fairness prices for Challenge Slate display our skill to serve our key shoppers with financing merchandise around the capital stack,” mentioned Nasir Khan, Head of Infrastructure & Power Finance for The united states at Natixis. “Natixis is dedicated to investment blank power initiatives and accelerating our power transition.”

Challenge Slate’s Debt Development Financing Marks Natixis’ 2nd Sun Plus Garage Financing In The united states In As Many Months And Comes On Again Of Clearway’s $285 million investment for its Mililani I and Waiawa Sun Plus garage amenities in Hawaii in Would possibly 2021, the place Natixis acted as Coordinating Lead Arranger. The ones transactions are a number of the 26 Infrastructure Finance transactions that Natixis closed in the United States within the first part of 2021.

Natixis is a French multinational monetary services and products corporate that specialize in wealth and asset control, company & funding banking, insurance coverage and bills. A subsidiary of Groupe BPCE, the second one biggest banking workforce in France thru its two retail banking networks, Banque Populaire and Caisse d’Epargne, Natixis employs greater than 16,000 folks in 36 international locations. Its shoppers come with companies, monetary establishments, sovereign and supranational organisations, in addition to the shoppers of Groupe BPCE’s networks. Natixis has a cast monetary basis with CET1 capital under Basel 3(1) of €12.4 billion, a Basel 3 CET1 ratio(1) of eleven.5% and long-term high quality exams (default & Deficient’s: A / Moody’s: A1 / Fitch Scores: A+).

(1) In keeping with CRR-CRD4 regulations as reported on June 26, 2013, together with the Danish compromise – with out phasing in.

Figures as at June 30, 2021

