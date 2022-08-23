NATO and the European Union pledged to support Ukraine “as long as it takes” to resist the Russian invasion

Jens Stoltenberg and Ursula von der Leyen, NATO and EU representatives (Reuters)

The European Union and NATO expressed on Tuesday their support for Ukraine in the face of the Russian invasion, emphasizing that will support the Ukrainian authorities “as long as necessary” in the face of the war of attrition posed by Moscow.

Within the framework of the second summit of the Crimea Platform, the Secretary General of NATO, Jens Stoltenberg, warned that Russian aggression is becoming a “war of attrition”, so now it’s time to “sustain support” in the long term so that Ukraine can survive as an “independent and sovereign nation”.

A Ukrainian soldier watches from a trench on the defensive front (REUTERS/Anna Kudriavtseva/File)

“Winter is coming and it will be difficult. What we see now is a crushing war of attrition, a battle of wills and logistics”, pointed out the political chief of NATO to emphasize that a “strong, stable and independent” Ukraine is essential to Euro-Atlantic security.

Stoltenberg has defended unprecedented support from allies to arm Ukraine. “NATO has been on the side of Ukraine for decades since its independence and it is now. We will continue together with Ukraine, as long as it takes”, he stated.

Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelensky continues his international campaign for more weapons (via Reuters)

For her part, the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, has sent another message of support to kyiv in the face of the “existential” struggle that Ukraine is waging against Russian aggression, affirming that the EU will help with all kinds of initiatives, such as removing grain from Ukrainian ports in the face of the “cynical blockade Russian”. “The EU will remain on Ukraine’s side for as long as it takes”, he reaffirmed.

Von der Leyen has emphasized that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s plans are turning upside down and this Wednesday Ukraine will celebrate its national day, while it has strengthened its ties with the EU, after the Twenty-seven agreed to grant kyiv candidate status in June.

“Our peoples have never been closer and the commitment to a free and democratic Ukraine has never been stronger.”, reiterated the leader of the European Executive. Regarding the situation in the Crimean peninsula, she has shown her concern about human rights violations, torture, disappearances and deaths, as well as the persecution of minorities such as the Tatars. “This is the dark reality of Putin’s occupation,” she asserted.

Much of the international concern revolves around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, occupied by Russian troops (AP)

Meanwhile, the president of the European Council, Charles Michel, has insisted that Crimea is part of Ukraine and that the EU will not recognize the illegal Russian annexation of 2014. In this sense, he has said that Moscow’s aggression did not begin in February of this year but with the invasion of the Black Sea peninsula.

This forum was created last year by Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelensky to improve the effectiveness of the international response to the current occupation of Crimea and increase international pressure on the Kremlin, as well as to protect the victims of the Russian occupation.

(With information from Europe Press)

