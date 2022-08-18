NATO asked the International Atomic Energy Agency to inspect the Zaporizhzhia NPP

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. REUTERS/Johanna Geron

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg considered this Wednesday that it is “urgent” for the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to carry out an inspection of the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant and to guarantee the departure of Russian troops.

“The seizure of the nuclear power plant by Russian forces represents a serious threat to the security of these facilities. It increases the risk of a nuclear accident or incident. Stoltenberg warned at a press conference from Brussels after meeting with the Serbian president, Aleksandar Vucic.

The former Norwegian prime minister has pointed out that the situation at Europe’s largest nuclear power plant endangers the Ukrainian population, but also other neighboring countries and the international community as a whole.

That is why Stoltenberg has demanded that an IAEA mission be urgently allowed to inspect the facilities, as well as ensure that Russian troops withdraw from them.

A soldier with a Russian flag on his uniform stands guard near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (REUTERS / Alexander Ermochenko)

In this way, NATO has joined the call of a total of 42 countries and the EU that in a statement demanded the “immediate withdrawal” of the Russian forces occupying the nuclear power plant, pointing out that Russian military control supposes “a contempt for the principles of safety and security of all members of the IAEA”.

RUSSIAN ACCUSATIONS

Last Tuesday, Russian diplomacy directly accused the Security Department of the UN Secretary General of “thwarting the trip” of the inspectors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to examine the damage caused to the plant and try to determine its origin.

This alleged blockade made “the kyiv authorities (it) take advantage of it to increase their provocations and bombardments”, for which Russian diplomacy asked António Guterres to “be aware of his full responsibility” and not to impede that mission again.

On August 15, the UN spokesman, Stéphane Dujarric, read a statement in which he contradicts the claims of Russian diplomacy with several arguments: the IAEA is an agency “that acts with complete independence and decides how to carry out its mandate” and therefore the Secretary General “has no authority to block or cancel the activities of the IAEA”.

The spokesman for the United Nations, Stéphane Dujarric (EFE/Justin Lane)



In addition, the secretary general clarified that he has the necessary logistical and security means to support any visit by IAEA experts from kyiv to the nuclear plant, “if both Ukraine and Russia agree.”

In its statement last Tuesday, the Russian Foreign Ministry stated that it would provide all possible help to carry out this independent inspection, but since then the whole series of crossed accusations has continued again and again.

Zaporizhia is the largest nuclear plant in Europe, and has been under Russian control almost since the start of Moscow’s offensive against Ukraine last February.

(with information from EP and EFE)

KEEP READING:

Videos showing the result of the Ukrainian attack on a base of Wagner Group mercenaries

The story of the Ukrainian prisoner of war whose social networks were hijacked by the Russians to spread lies