NATO celebrated the free movement agreement between Serbia and Kosovo

NATO soldiers greet a trucker near the town of Zubin Potok on August 1, 2022 (Photo by Armend NIMANI / AFP)

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg celebrated this Sunday the agreement between Serbia and Kosovo to end their dispute over the recognition of identity documents and stated that the organization remains “attentive” to the conflict between the two parties.to which he asks for “political dialogue”.

“I welcome the agreement on freedom of movement facilitated by the EU between Kosovo and Serbia,” the Norwegian wrote on the social network Twitter, before encouraging Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Kosovar Prime Minister Albin Kurti to “resolve the outstanding issues through political dialogue”.

Also, Stoltenberg stressed that the NATO peacekeeping operation in Kosovo (KFOR) remains “attentive” to the situation between Belgrade and Pristina.

The NATO Secretary General’s message comes a day after the governments of Serbia and Kosovo reached, with EU mediation, an agreement to unblock the dispute over the mutual recognition of their identity documents.

Under that pact, Kosovo Serbs, as well as all other citizens, will be able to travel freely between Kosovo and Serbia using their identity cardsas explained by the EU High Representative for Foreign Policy, Josep Borrell.

The high representative of the EU for Foreign Policy, Josep Borrell, assured that he obtained “guarantees” from the Kosovar prime minister, Albin Kurti, and that in exchange, the Serbian president, Aleksandar Vucic, agreed to eliminate the permit that Belgrade imposed on visitors with Kosovar documentation.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg speaks during a news conference at the alliance’s headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, July 5, 2022. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

The two parties, however, have so far not reached any compromise on Pristina’s demand for require Kosovo Serbs to replace Serb license plates on their vehicles.

“The work is not finished, there are some pending problems. I hope that both leaders will continue to show pragmatism and a constructive spirit to solve the problem of enrollment”, said Borrell.

Petar Petkovic, head of the Serbian office for Kosovo, welcomed the free movement agreement.

“We have succeeded in guaranteeing peace and stability on the territory of Kosovo and preserving identity documents for Serbs” living in Kosovo “and, therefore, also the presence of the Serbian state in this territory”, he said in a statement.

At the end of July, moments of maximum tension were experienced in the border area between the two countries due to the imminent entry into force of measures that Pristina described as “reciprocity”, for which it stopped accepting identity documents and car license plates. from Serbia.

Thanks to pressure from the United States and the EU, Kosovo then agreed to suspend the entry into force of its measures for one month, until August 31..

Serbia does not recognize the independence of Kosovo, declared in 2008 by its former province, inhabited by a majority of Kosovar Albanians.

(With information from EFE)

