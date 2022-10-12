NATO chief said bolstering Ukraine’s air defense is a ‘top priority’

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg (REUTERS/Yves Herman)

Strengthening Ukraine’s anti-aircraft defense is a “top priority” so that the country can protect itself from Russian attacks, assured this Wednesday the secretary general of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), Jens Stoltenberg.

Shortly before a meeting of the I’LL TAKE ministerial level, Stoltenberg said that at that meeting to discuss “how to increase support for Ukraine” and that “the highest priority will be increased air defense for Ukraine.”

The senior Norwegian official said that the current situation in Ukraine “demonstrates the urgent need” to strengthen the capacity of that country in terms of air defense.

NATO allies, he added, have already done important contributions in this sense “but we still need more”.

“We need different types of air defense: short-range, long-range, air defense systems to carry ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, drones, different systems for different tasks,” he explained.

Ukraine has already received the first German Iris-T defense system. (REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch)

Russia launched at the beginning of the week a wave of massive attackswith missiles and drones, against various regions of Ukraine, which according to consistent sources caused civilian casualties.

These massive attacks by Russia came after an explosion that partially destroyed a bridge connecting Russian territory with the Crimean peninsula, annexed by Russia in 2014.

The two days of Russian bombing, which left 19 dead, more than 100 wounded and severe damage to Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, prompted Western countries to speed up the shipment of anti-aircraft defense systems long claimed by kyiv.

On Tuesday night, the Ukrainian Defense Minister, Oleksiy Reznikovannounced the reception of the first German Iris-T defense system and the next arrival of systems NASAMS Americans.

“A new era of air defense has begun in Ukraine”the minister tweeted. “This is just the beginning. We need more,” he added.

NASAMS air defense system, deployed in Norway (Wikimedia Commons)

On Tuesday, in a virtual meeting with the leaders of the G7, Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelensky asked for their help to create a “flak shield” and warned that Russia still has “means to intensify their offensive.”

FOLLOW THE COUNTEROFFENSIVE

While, Ukraine on Wednesday claimed the conquest of several towns occupied by the Russians in the south from the country.

In Khersonthe Ukrainian presidency announced the recovery of five other locations in the counteroffensive launched by kyiv in September in the south and east of the country.

Ukrainian soldiers have liberated new territories in the areas that Putin says he has annexed

“The Ukrainian armed forces liberated five more towns in the Berislav district of the Kherson region: Novovasylivka, Novogrygorivka, Nova Kamyanka, Tryfonivka, Chervone,” the Ukrainian presidency said, although it noted that the Russian artillery offered resistance.

Since September, Ukrainian forces have made significant gains on the front thanks to a counteroffensive that led Putin to order the mobilization of hundreds of thousands of reservists.

The American President, Joe Bidensaid on Tuesday that his Russian counterpart “Miscalculated” the ability of his army to conquer Ukraine and the resistance they were going to find there.

(With information from AFP)

Keep reading:

The Ukrainian Army advanced in Kherson and recaptured five towns occupied by Russia

The Kremlin arrested 5 Russian citizens linked to the attack on the bridge that communicates with the annexed Crimean peninsula

NATO will evaluate mechanisms to reinforce the defense of its infrastructures after the attacks on Nord Stream 1 and 2

A new wave of Russian bombing in Zaporizhzhia left at least seven dead