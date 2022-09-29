NATO denounced that the gas leaks in the Baltic Sea are “deliberate and irresponsible” sabotage

Bubbles produced by a leak in the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline in the Baltic Sea near Bornholm, Denmark, on September 27, 2022. (Denmark Defense Command/Courtesy via REUTERS)

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) pointed out this Thursday in a statement that the verified leaks in gas pipelines Nord Stream 1 y Nord Stream 2 appear to be the product of “Deliberate, irresponsible acts of sabotage.”

According to the statement, the North Atlantic Council, NATO’s highest decision-making body, “Any deliberate attack” against the critical infrastructure of allied countries “would be met with a united and determined response.”

“We support the ongoing investigations to determine the origin of the damage”, NATO pointed out in its note.

The Coast Guard Sweden announced on Thursday that a fourth leak had been detected in gas pipelines between Russia and Germany.after explosions were reported earlier this week.

Leaks occur at times when European countries accuse Russia of using its huge energy reserves as a weapon to put pressure on Europe.

In this sense, NATO indicated that the allies “have committed to prepare us for deter and defend against the coercive use of energy and other hybrid tactics by state and non-state actors”.

The ambassadors of the 30 countries of the organization plus those of Finland and Sweden, invited to join NATO, said that the damage suffered by the gas pipelines is “very worrying”.

The leaks have caused columns of gas under water and significant bubbling has been recorded on the sea surface several hundred meters wide, which makes it impossible to immediately inspect the structures.

Denmark reported the bubbles on the Russian gas pipeline

So much The United States and Russia have described as “absurd” any involvement in the alleged sabotage of these gas pipelines, which carry Russian gas to countries in northern Europe.

The UN Security Council will meet on Friday to discuss the matter.

The first Nord Streamwith a pumping capacity of 55,000 million cubic meters of gas per year, is arrested after Russia alleges an oil leak at the only compressor station Russian that was still in operation.

The Nord Stream 2 never came into operation due to Germany’s blockade of infrastructure even before the Russian invasion of Ukraine began in February.

In any case, both pipelines are filled with gas and must therefore maintain a stable pressure.

(With information from AFP and EFE)

