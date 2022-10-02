NATO issued an alert for the mobilization of the Russian nuclear submarine K-329 Belgorod, carrier of the super torpedo known as the Weapon of the Apocalypse

Archive image of K-329 Belgorod (Sputnik New Journal)

The I’LL TAKE has sent an intelligence note to its member countries in which alert of the mobilization of the Russian nuclear submarine ‘K-329 Belgorod’, carrier of the Poseidon nuclear missile, also known as the Weapon of the Apocalypseas reported this Sunday by the Italian newspaper The Republic.

The new submarine was launched in July and now would have submerged in arctic waters after his possible implication in the sabotage of the Nord Stream gas pipelines, according to different unofficial sources.

NATO fears that its mission is now to carry out a test of the Poseidon supertorpedo, a projectile capable of traveling up to 10,000 kilometers under water and then exploding near the coast to cause a radioactive tsunami.

The torpedo nuclear was introduced in 2018 by Russia as the way to ensure Russian military supremacyalthough nuclear experts have argued that the same effect can be achieved with an intercontinental missile like those in operation since the 1960s.

The United States has activated the satellite network to track torpedoes that takes advantage of the great heat that the projectiles give off when they are activated. But they are not able to detect them under the sea.

The ‘Belgorod’ is 184 meters long and 15 meters wide and can travel at about 60 kilometers per hour underwater. It is estimated that it can go up to 120 days without having to return to the surface.

Among his arsenal he has poseidon supertorpedoa 24-meter projectile capable of carry a nuclear warhead of about two megatons. “It is a completely new type of weapon that will force Western navies to change their planning and develop new countermeasures,” said expert HI Sutton, as detailed. The Republic.

The Poseidon could destroy ports and coastal cities. Some experts fear that The ship’s torpedoes can detonate underwater to cause a radioactive tsunami and hit coastal cities with waves nearly 100 meters high.

The Huge vessel falls under Russia’s secretive Main Directorate for Undersea Research, and is believed to be critical to that country’s intelligence-gathering operation.

Submarine commanders report directly to President Vladimir Putin rather than the country’s naval brass, so the Belgorod is seen as more like a deep-sea intelligence agency than a conventional submarine.

The mobilization of the submarine comes after in a televised speech on September 21, Putin threatened the West again, ensuring that he is not joking when he says that his country “will use all means at its disposal to protect its territory”making a veiled reference to its nuclear capability.

The Russian president once again attacked the West

In his speech, Putin accused the West of “nuclear blackmail” and drew attention to the “statements of some high-level representatives of the main NATO states on the possibility of using nuclear weapons of mass destruction against Russia.”

The Russian leader did not identify the authors of those comments. “To those who allow themselves such statements towards Russia, I want to remind you that our country also has several means of destructionand different and more modern components than those of the NATO countries, and when the territorial integrity of our country is threatened, to protect Russia and our people, We will certainly use all the means at our disposal.”Putin stated.

“This is not a bluff”, he sentenced.

Now, the mobilization of K-329 Belgorod has set off all the alarms.

With information from Europe Press

