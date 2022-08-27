NATO warned of Russia’s increased presence in the Arctic: “They opened hundreds of new bases and old military facilities”

A Russian icebreaker (EFE)

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg warned this Friday of the “strategic challenge” what it means for the Atlantic Alliance Russia’s largest presence in the Arctic.

Stoltenberg today concluded a three-day visit to Canada at Cold Lake Air Base, in the northwest of the country where the North American Aerospace Defense Command (Norad) fighter jets tasked with patrolling the Arctic.

Along with the Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeauthe Secretary General of NATO stressed that the shortest route for missiles y Russian bombers reach Western Europe is through the Arctic region.

Furthermore, Stoltenberg explained that Russia is using the Arctic to test new weapons such as hypersonic missiles.

“Russia has established a new Arctic Command. It has opened hundreds of new Arctic bases as well as old Soviet-era military installations, including air bases and deep-water ports.”, Stoltenberg declared during a press conference at the end of his visit.

On Thursday, Stoltenberg traveled with Trudeau to the remote Canadian town of Cambridge Bay, in the self-governing territory of Nunavutwhere Norad has an early warning radar station to detect Russian missiles and aircraft.

It is the first time in the history of NATO that a secretary general of the organization pays a visit to the canadian arctic. Traditionally, Canada has been reluctant to have a NATO presence in its Arctic regions.

But Trudeau said that while Canada’s position is the same, the geopolitical situation has changed after the invasion of Ukraine by Russiawhich has made Stoltenberg’s visit to the Arctic convenient.

“Russia is a growing concern for all of us. Which makes it appropriate to share with the Secretary General (of NATO) everything that Canada is doing through Norad and independently to ensure that we are protecting this region,” Trudeau said.

Stoltenberg also underlined the growing importance of the north of the planet for NATO, recalling that once Sweden and Finland join the organization, seven of the eight Arctic countries will be integrated into the military alliance. The only Arctic country that will be out is precisely Russia.

