NATO will deploy dozens of aircraft to northwestern Europe during its annual nuclear deterrent exercises

The I’LL TAKE conducts its annual nuclear deterrence exercise from this Monday to October 30 with dozens of aircraft from across the Alliance over northwestern Europewith Belgium as the base country.

The maneuvers, as the Alliance emphasizes on its website, are “a routine and recurring training activity and not tied to any current world events”.

In the exercise, known as “Steadfast Noon”participate 14 countries and up to 60 aircraft of various typesincluding fourth- and fifth-generation fighters, as well as surveillance and tanker aircraft.

As in previous years, American B-52 long-range bombers are participating, NATO said, specifying that this year they will fly from the Minot air base in North Dakota (USA).

Despite threats of an escalation of the attacks from Russia, the Alliance clarified that its routine practice “is not linked to any current world events” REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/FILE

The training flights will take place over Belgium, which is hosting the exercise, as well as over the North Sea and the UKexplained NATO, which made it clear that “no real weapons will be used”.

The “Steadfast Noon” exercise is organized each year by a different NATO ally.

“This exercise helps ensure that the Alliance’s nuclear deterrence remains safe and effective,” said NATO spokeswoman, Oana Lungescu.

NATO’s new Strategic Concept, adopted by allied leaders at the Madrid summit in June, makes clear that “the fundamental purpose of NATO’s nuclear capability is to preserve peace, prevent coercion and deter aggression.”

It also underlines that “as long as nuclear weapons exist, NATO will continue to be a nuclear alliance.”

According to the organization, its goal is to achieve “a safer world for all” and “create the security environment for a world without nuclear weapons.”

RUSSIAN THREATS

NATO said last week that its member states will be reinforcing security around key facilities after Russia stepped up its attacks on Ukraine and redoubled its threats against the West.

Russian missiles hit Ukraine for a second day, though less intensely than Monday, when dozens of airstrikes killed 19 people, wounded more than 100 and left the entire country without power.

Belarus, Moscow’s closest ally, said it began an exercise to assess its “combat readiness” after ordering troops to deploy with Russian forces near its border with Ukraine on Monday. Minsk allowed Moscow to use its territory to invade Ukraine.

Ukraine’s admission to NATO could lead to a third world warwarned this Thursday the deputy secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, Alexander Venediktov, in an interview with the state news agency TASS.

The Russian official’s remarks came after Ukraine revived its plans to join NATO on an accelerated basis.

“kyiv is well aware that such a step would mean a guaranteed escalation into a third world war.Venediktov was quoted as saying by the agency. TASS.

“Apparently, they count on that: create informational noise and attract attention once again,” he added.

Venediktov too he repeated the Russian position that the West, by helping Ukraine, indicated that “they are a direct party to the conflict.”

(With information from EFE)

