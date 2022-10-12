NATO will evaluate mechanisms to reinforce the defense of its infrastructures after the attacks on Nord Stream 1 and 2

Defense Ministers of the I’LL TAKE start a two-day meeting today in which they are going to discuss the need to strengthen Allied defenses and the protection of its critical infrastructure, following the recent attacks on Nord Stream 1 and 2, while continuing its support for Ukraine.

“We will review our progress in strengthening NATO’s deterrence and defense. We will further increase the protection of our critical infrastructurein light of the sabotage of the Nord Stream pipelines,” Allied Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said the day before at a press conference prior to the meeting.

The Norwegian recalled that the Atlantic Alliance has already doubled its presence in the Baltic Sea and the North Sea with more than 30 ships, which are supported by maritime patrol planes and submarines. And that allied countries are increasing their security around critical infrastructure and intelligence capabilities.

Stoltenberg stated that they “closely monitor all incidents that may constitute a hybrid or cyber attack against NATO allies” and that they are “prepared to take the necessary measures if necessary”, which would depend on “the nature of the attack” and that “They can activate article 5” for collective defense.

On the other hand, Stoltenberg stated that at this ministerial meeting “decisions to increase” the “stocks of ammunition and equipment” will be taken and “to accelerate the delivery of capabilities.”

And he hoped NATO’s defense planning process could be used to “provide industry with the long-term demand it needs to boost production.”

Allied countries could order and purchase jointly and jointly negotiate prices with the military industry.

The Ukrainian Minister of Defense, Oleksii Reznikov, is expected to join the discussions of both the contact group for Ukraine that will be headed by the US Secretary of Defense, Lloyd Austin, and that will hold a meeting before the allied session, as well as a dinner working with ministers on Wednesday.

The meeting will serve to reiterate NATO’s support for Ukraine

Already on Thursday, NATO’s secretary general will chair a meeting of the Nuclear Planning Group to discuss Russia’s “dangerous nuclear rhetoric” and the role of NATO’s nuclear capability in preserving peace and deterring aggression.

A WAR YOU CAN’T WIN

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg warned Vladimir Putin’s regime on Monday that a nuclear war “cannot be won” nor “must be waged”, although he has pointed out that the Atlantic Alliance is alert and has not detected “no change” in Russia’s position despite the latest threats.

“Russia knows that nuclear war cannot be won and should never be fought”Stoltenberg declared at a press conference in Brussels offered the day before the defense ministers of the allied countries meet in the European capital.

The head of NATO has considered “dangerous and irresponsible” threats directed from the Kremlin regarding the possible use of nuclear weapons, but explained that the allies are “closely monitoring the nuclear forces” of Russia and have not detected “any change”.

“His attempts at annexation, partial mobilization and reckless nuclear rhetoric represent the most significant escalation since the beginning of the war,” said the former Norwegian prime minister, for whom Moscow’s latest steps show that “The war is not going as planned.”

(With information from EFE)

