NATPE 2021: Global TV Players Prosper as Streaming Revs Marketplace

The worldwide tv market has come by an unprecedented 18-month interval of shifting and shaking as the structural shift to direct-to-consumer streaming collided head-on with pandemic lockdown circumstances all over the world.

Because the business regroups for 2021 and gathers this week for the annual NATPE convention, held in digital type this 12 months, the most important U.S.-based media giants are squarely targeted on worldwide markets as the first engine of development for vertically built-in streaming behemoths. This transformation for Disney, Comcast, WarnerMedia and others has led to the notion that the most important studios are largely out of the enterprise of licensing content material on a country- or region-wide foundation.

However actually, the dealmaking setting for content material homeowners is extra dynamic, albeit extra difficult, than ever.

“The worldwide (market) has not slowed down for us. There’s a lot demand for our reveals — new reveals, library content material,” mentioned Dan Cohen, president of ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group. “We’re doing offers with everyone.”

ViacomCBS has joined the checklist of majors with ambition to construct a world streaming platform. Paramount Plus, an enhanced model of the present CBS All Entry subscription service, is slated to debut March 4 within the U.S. and Latin America. Paramount Plus is a content-hungry enterprise, as is ViacomCBS’ free streaming service Pluto TV. Discovery joined the fray on Jan. 4 with its Discovery Plus clutch of life-style companies. Like ViacomCBS, Discovery hopes to capitalize on its sturdy linear presence in Latin America, Europe and different high worldwide markets.

“We consider worldwide represents a a lot bigger alternative (than home), as confirmed by Netflix so far,” media analyst Michael Nathanson wrote in an evaluation of the streaming subscription market printed Jan. 15 by MoffettNathanson.

However the heavy highlight on streaming as a technique to be articulated to Wall Road doesn’t imply that ViacomCBS’s vault is now locked up for Paramount Plus. At a second when content material licensing offers might be executed in month-to-month increments — a sea change from the multi-year output offers favored in years previous — it’s within the curiosity of the most important gamers to be as nimble as attainable to take advantage of the gold-rush setting.

The heightened exercise abroad amongst Netflix, Disney, WarnerMedia et al has been a present to studios with massive libraries and for producers who know easy methods to produce content material that travels. The battle for market share among the many streaming giants has pressured native and regional TV retailers to step up their video games as effectively. This has additionally been a boon for non-U.S. heavyweights a la Fremantle, ITV Studios, Banijay, All3Media, Studio Canal and extra, significantly in delivering high-end drama and factual fare at a value.

“Increasingly more of them need unique content material,” producer Jane Root, founder and CEO of Nutopia, mentioned final month throughout a panel session hosted by the PGA and Monte Carlo Tv Pageant. “It’s paradoxical however the depth of the competitors is definitely opening issues up.”

For producers who’ve been energetic within the worldwide co-production area, the monetary strain on conventional linear TV outfits within the U.S. and Europe is considered as a great signal that there might be extra curiosity in productions the place prices might be shouldered amongst a number of companions.

Garth Neame, govt chairman of NBCUniversal’s Carnival Movies, producers of “Downton Abbey,” sees massive adjustments forward, spurred by the financial wallop of the pandemic.

“The tectonic plates are shifting on this business,” Neame mentioned final month. “There’s the sensible issues of COVID, however issues have been shifting massively anyway. After we come out the opposite finish, I see 2020 as shifting issues as solely a warfare does. We’re going to maneuver (the business) 5 years faster than we’d have.”

And to know a fast-changing market, it helps to be there. ViacomCBS, for one, is sustaining its distribution groups in key world territories regardless of the emergence of Paramount Plus, as the corporate seems to take advantage of gross sales alternatives in Europe, Latin America, Asia and Africa.

“There’s no substitute for having boots on the bottom for understanding a market and what its wants are,” Cohen says.