Natty Shares Thoughts On Making Her Debut, Her “SIXTEEN” Expertise, Role Fashions, And More

Natty has lastly made her debut!

On Might 7, the younger idol launched her debut single “NINETEEN” and held a web-based showcase.

Natty first grew to become identified to Ok-pop followers when she appeared on the age of 14 on the Mnet present “SIXTEEN” that shaped the JYP woman group TWICE. She was the youngest competitor on the present and made it to the finale after having confirmed her expertise, however she wasn’t chosen for the group. She later went on to compete on the 2017 survival present “Idol Faculty,” which created fromis_9. Natty got here in first place among the many contestants of their primary expertise analysis, however she didn’t seize a spot within the ultimate group. She’s now lastly been capable of make her debut as a soloist.

“Since I’ve been dreaming of debuting for thus lengthy, I’m so blissful proper now and I can’t consider that is occurring,” she shared at her showcase. She additionally stated that she was blissful to be making her debut earlier than she turned 20, which had been her aim.

Natty got here to Korea after dreaming of being a singer when she was residing in Thailand, and he or she has now spent six years in Korea. “After I first got here right here, I couldn’t communicate Korean in any respect,” she stated. “That half was tough, however my mates and lecturers helped me so I’ve been capable of do higher.”

“After I recorded my track for the primary time, I used to be so blissful,” she stated. “The recording took 12 hours however I used to be nonetheless blissful. I attempted laborious to create a cool efficiency.”

She described “SIXTEEN” as an satisfying expertise and stated, “Because it was a program that I did after I was younger, reasonably than considering of it as a contest, I loved the truth that I had the possibility to bop and sing. I feel that have has been the inspiration for who I’m at the moment.”

Natty’s debut track “NINETEEN” is a observe about desires and getting by means of struggles. “It has a comforting message of assist and hope for myself after I’m feeling worn out and drained,” she defined.

When requested to call her position fashions, Natty picked BoA and Baek Yerin. “It’s so cool how BoA has been lively for a very long time due to her wonderful expertise,” she stated. “I actually like Baek Yerin’s music and voice.”

“I need to say thanks to my followers who’ve waited for me for a very long time, and I need to reward my mother and father, my mates who’ve supported me, and myself for working laborious and never giving up,” she stated.

Natty additionally shared, “I need to make a style that’s all my very own.”

