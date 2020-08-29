Natwarlal turned out to be a thief, wearing a mask and deceiving him, the police also remained confused

Uttar Pradesh: A vicious thief deceived the police itself that the police themselves were surprised as to how this happened. In anger, the police made the thief like this. The incident is from Shahpur in Gorakhpur, where a thief’s policemen took him to the district hospital for medical examination. There he made an excuse to urinate and entered the bathroom and hung there wearing the dress of a cleaning worker. Also Read – Yogi Sarkar in action on Love Jihad: girls who cheat in the name of marriage will not be spared

After this, he fled easily in front of the soldiers who brought him for medical treatment. The policemen kept waiting for his exit from the bathroom for a long time, but when he did not come out for long, when the policemen looked inside the bathroom, they came to know that he had run away. The whole hospital was agitated after the thief fled. After three hours of hard work, the police nabbed the thief in Amuratani in Rajghat.

The thief's name is Ravindra Singh aka Ravi, who was caught by the police on the charges of theft. On Thursday afternoon, two soldiers of the police station took Ravi to the district hospital for medical treatment. When the soldiers arrived, the hospital was very crowded. Then Ravi told the soldiers about urinating and went to the bathroom.

After going to the toilet, if he did not come out for long, then his search was started. The police came to know that there was a uniform of sanitation workers in the other part of the emergency bathroom and Ravi was wearing it and left it in front of everyone comfortably.

Wearing a mask and cleaning cloth, no one recognized him and he rushed to Amuratani on foot. In search of the police team caught him there.