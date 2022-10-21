Naughty Dog celebrated the arrival of Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection for PC

Naughty Dog announced the launch of Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, the first game from the studio to have its PC version after 38 years since the creation of the space. “This represents a pivotal moment for us, an opportunity to look forward and expand the way we develop games,” he said. Christian GyrlingVice President of the study.

Apparently, this could be just the beginning of a path that could open the possibility for many other titles under the wing of Naughty Dog to start appearing in this format. For the Uncharted set, Gyrling clarified that they redesigned the visual for “keep up with modern PC releases” and that the titles of the collection were not totally asynchronous to the expectations of new players.

“We are laying the groundwork for the studio to offer high-quality games on PlayStation 5, with the option of a PC release as well. with an understanding of how to serve the different needs of both audiences now and in the future. Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection has created a tremendous foundation of technology and learnings that will only benefit our future development.”

According to the vice president, one of the jobs What the team is most excited about is getting The Last Of Us Part I remastered for PC, although it did not specify if there were real plans to undertake the task. For now, and depending on the success of Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, Naughty Dog He is focused on perfecting his experiences to reach the public with his classics that has not yet experienced his adventure proposals.

