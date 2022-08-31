Naughty Dog explains why The Last of Us remake is not a remaster and the limitations of PS3

The studio insists that, thanks to the new technology, they can achieve a better overall experience in combat.

Three days after the release of The Last of Us remake on PS5, now known as The Last of Us: Part I, from PlayStation y Naughty Dog They continue to offer details about this renewed version of the praised title starring Joel and Ellie that comes with great changes in the graphic section, but also others that are not seen with the naked eye.

Thanks to the video that heads the news and a new entry published on the official PlayStation blog, we can learn more about the work that the Californian studio has done for this new installment for PlayStation 5, with creative director Shaun Escayg explaining why isn’t this a remaster and yes from a remake.

What makes it a remake is the sum of its advancesShaun Escayg“In my opinion, what makes this a remake and not an improved version is the sum of its advances,” explains Escayg, who was a cinematographic animator on the original version. “It’s not just the same characters, environments, art direction, etc., on superior hardware. We have completely redesigned everythingfrom the art direction, to the lighting and (lighting) technology, to the character designs.”

“We’ve put into practice everything we’ve learned in the last decade since we released the original and used that new technology to create something that stays faithful to the original but redesigns it to adapt it to the present“, he continues. “All of this combined brings the world to life and draws the player into a sense of immersion, and also makes the combat more bloody. When you take cover behind an abandoned vehicle and watch as the car bends and creaks, the glass shatters and the chassis shudders as it gets hit, the experience intensifies“.

Combat couldn’t be like this on PS3

In addition to the improvements in the graphic section and in everything that has to do with the immersion within the trip that we carry out with Joel and Ellie, the main programmer John Bellomy assures that PS3 hardware limitations prevented certain enemy behaviors that can now be done.

“A lot of the changes to the combat system have arguably been achieved by taking elements that we had to combine (in the original),” he explains. “There are sequences in the original game that have been established beforehand that work in a very specific way.” In addition to the new behavior of artificial intelligence, the number of enemies present and active has also increased thanks to the current technology.

There are more dynamic encounters and new behaviorsJohn Bellomy“In The Last of Us: Part I we take those fights and we apply the AI ​​engine and a series of tools to make them more realistic. We have more dynamic encounters thanks to matchmaking and new investigation behaviors, topographic analysis with pathfinding and visibility investigations, so stealth moments and ganks will work in more situations,” he continues. “This way, it doesn’t happen. always the same. There are new and exciting situations that we may not even be able to explain en Naughty Dog”.

As we say, there is very little left for those interested to try this remake of The Last of Us, since it will arrive next september 2 to PlayStation 5, although the PC version shouldn’t take long. In addition to the aforementioned improvements, the title will have a multitude of accessibility options from Naughty Dog, something that has even caught the attention of Xbox boss Phil Spencer, who has congratulated them.

