Nauheed Cyrusi (Actress) Peak, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & Extra

Nauheed Cyrusi (Actress) Peak, Weight, Date of Start, Age, Wiki, Biography, Boyfriend and Extra

Nauheed Cyrusi is a Indian movie & tv actress and a VJ. She is very best identified for her roles in Jai Ho and Bhoothnath. In 2021, she gave the impression in Disney+ Hotstar internet collection Six starring along Mandira Bedi.

Start & Early Lifestyles

Nauheed Cyrusi used to be born on nineteenth October, 1982 into an Indian Parsi Zoroastrian circle of relatives in Belfast, Northern Eire. She finished her education from Dundonald Prime College, Northern Eire and graduated from Belfast Metropolitan School and Queen’s College Belfast of Northern Eire. She initially sought after to go back and forth by way of turning into an air hostess, however after modeling for 3 years, she made up our minds to turn out to be an actress.

Bio

Profession

Cyrusi gave her first audition on the age of 14, whilst she did an advert for the oil logo Dhara Subtle Oil and were given a few different manufacturers together with Head & Shoulders, Ayurvedic Ideas (now Himalaya) and Britannia Little Hearts Biscuits. She debuted with Padam Kumar’s movie referred to as Supari with Uday Chopra and used to be then observed in movie Inteha directed by way of Vikram Bhat reverse Ashmit Patel.

Nauheed made her TV debut, she used to be observed within the display referred to as Hip Hip Hurray, which gave a excellent reputation at the small display. She later labored in Telugu film referred to as Sakhiya at the side of Tarun Kumar. She used to be observed in motion pictures like Lifestyles Mein Kabhie Kabhiee , Anwar, and ADA…A Method of Lifestyles. She shall be quickly observed in Dev D’s season 2. She’s going to lately be observed in Disney’s Hotstar Quix’s Mukesh Jasoos! which is a tale of fraud vakil who lives along with his MIL however his spouse has left him for his cousin. Mukesh Jha can not be the vakil that he has been perpetually so he now needs to turn out to be Mukesh Jasoos!

Training Main points and Extra

College Dundonald Prime College, Northern Eire School Belfast Metropolitan School – Millfield Campus, Northern Eire

Queen’s College Belfast, Northern Eire Instructional Qualification Graduate Debut Movie : Supari (2003) Tv : Hip Hip Hurray (1999) Awards No longer To be had

Bodily Stats and Extra

Peak 5′ 5″ Ft Weight 60 Kg Determine Size 34-29-35 Eye Color Brown Hair Color Darkish Brown Spare time activities Travelling

Non-public Lifestyles

Nauheed Cyrusi married to Rustom on 5 January 2017.

Marital Standing and Extra

Marital Standing Married Boyfriends Rustom Contractor Marriage Date 5 January 2017 Controversies None Wage (approx) No longer To be had Web Value No longer To be had

Social Media Presence

Some Info About Nauheed Cyrusi

She had roles in Kisaan and Kurbaan in 2009 and Kuch Spice To Make It Meetha in 2012 with Purab Kohli and Kavish Mishra.

In 2000, she used to be observed in song video of Piya Basanti, Featureing Donovan Wodehouse and Sung by way of Sultan Khan, Ok. S. Chithra

She used to be additionally a part of Season 2 of Colour’s TV display Worry Issue: Khatron Ke Khiladi in 2009.

She did her first English language movie Rockin’ Meera in 2006.

She is a canine lover and a canine named Satch.

She gave the impression on ‘India Type Week 2007’ and the ‘Allen Solly Type Display’.

She served because the VJ for ‘Dial M’ on Zee Song.

